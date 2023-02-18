Nora Fatehi SEXY pictures, video: Actress flaunts her curves in a body-hugging dress
Nora Fatehi recently wore a daring sleeveless dress by Falguni and Shane Peacock while promoting her film "Madgaon Express."
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Nora Fatehi is well-known for her outstanding fashion sense and talent as a dancer. The actress usually appears in eye-catching costumes that highlight her toned form.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
She just donned a gorgeous gown that encompasses all aspects that may make a person stand out in a crowd. This dress is guaranteed to strike heads with its gorgeous fringes and sophisticated accents. (WATCH VIDEO)
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
The best part is that fringed gowns like this one are expected to be just as trendy in 2023 as in 2022.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Nora recently promoted her film "Madgaon Express" in a bright sleeveless outfit by designer pair Falguni and Shane Peacock.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Her design selections, ranging from a bespoke jumpsuit to a dramatic red dress with a thigh-high slit, show her passion for fashion and her ability to pull off bold and daring outfits easily.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Aastha Sharma styled the gown with a knee-length hem and a plunging neckline. The figure-flattering gown was constructed of sparkly silk and embellished with rhinestones and fringes, with a little split in the back.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Taking to Instagram, Nora shared pictures from the event and wrote, "Didn't they tell you that I was a savage." She can be seen giving some jaw-dropping poses.
Nora FatehiPhoto Courtesy: Instagram
Nora completed her ensemble by carrying a Balenciaga hourglass purse, which provided some oomph to her entire look. Nora has an excellent collection of designer handbags and is a bag aficionado.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Her makeup was metallic, with silver glitter eyeshadow combined with black pigment, mascara, eyeliner, and a flash of pink on her cheeks and lips. She finished her appearance by parting her hair on the side and adding layers of precisely done waves that looked stunning. Her entire attire was a complete show-stopper.