Nora Fatehi SEXY pictures, video: Actress flaunts her curves in a body-hugging dress

Nora Fatehi recently wore a daring sleeveless dress by Falguni and Shane Peacock while promoting her film "Madgaon Express."

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Nora Fatehi is well-known for her outstanding fashion sense and talent as a dancer. The actress usually appears in eye-catching costumes that highlight her toned form.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

She just donned a gorgeous gown that encompasses all aspects that may make a person stand out in a crowd. This dress is guaranteed to strike heads with its gorgeous fringes and sophisticated accents. (WATCH VIDEO)

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The best part is that fringed gowns like this one are expected to be just as trendy in 2023 as in 2022.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Nora recently promoted her film "Madgaon Express" in a bright sleeveless outfit by designer pair Falguni and Shane Peacock.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Her design selections, ranging from a bespoke jumpsuit to a dramatic red dress with a thigh-high slit, show her passion for fashion and her ability to pull off bold and daring outfits easily.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Aastha Sharma styled the gown with a knee-length hem and a plunging neckline. The figure-flattering gown was constructed of sparkly silk and embellished with rhinestones and fringes, with a little split in the back.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Nora shared pictures from the event and wrote, "Didn't they tell you that I was a savage." She can be seen giving some jaw-dropping poses.



Nora FatehiPhoto Courtesy: Instagram

Nora completed her ensemble by carrying a Balenciaga hourglass purse, which provided some oomph to her entire look. Nora has an excellent collection of designer handbags and is a bag aficionado.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram