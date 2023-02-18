Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahashivratri 2023: Devotional songs from Bollywood which are apt for this auspicious eve

    Ahead of the Maha Shivratri eve, we look at the four best iconic and devotional Bollywood songs, which are perfect for this auspicious eve.

    Mahashivratri 2023: Devotional songs from Bollywood which are apt for this auspicious eve
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 18, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Celebrated in the Phalgun month of the Hindu calendar, Maha Shivratri is marked as a grand day in the love of Lord Shiva through devotional songs and mantras. Prayers, full-day fasts, and even night ‘jagrans’ are organized to celebrate this occasion

    Maha Shivratri is an auspicious Hindu festival marked on Feb 18 this year. The day marks the marital union of Lord Shiva with Goddess Parvati, and the devotees visit temples to offer prayers and seek blessings.

    Celebrated in the Phalgun month of the Hindu calendar, Maha Shivratri is incomplete without the classic devotional songs (bhajans) and mantras. Prayers, full-day fasts, and even night ‘jagrans’ are organized to celebrate this occasion. Chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ are also generally seen across temples to praise Lord Shiva on this day. To make this day more special, here is a list of devotional Bollywood songs, perfect for this auspicious festival.

    1. Subah Subah Le Shiv Ka Naam:

    Sung by Hariharan and directed by Arun Paudwal, this devotional song will give you the right start to begin your day of Maha Shivratri and believe in Lord Shiva’s glory.

    2. Namo Namo (Kedarnath):

    Sung by Amit Trivedi, this classic song ignites the love for Lord Shiva. The song is from the Kedarnath movie, which starred the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles.

    3. Jaikal Mahakal (Goodbye, 2022):

    This soothing and melodic devotional bollywood song encapsulates the spirit of Lord Shiva most purely. The song features Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna.

    4. Bolo Har Har (Shivaay, 2017):

    This powerful and beautifully picturized song with Ajay Devgn as Shivaay, a person who transforms into a destroyer to protect his family, is just a timeless devotional song that emulates the spirit of Lord Shiva in the best possible way.

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2023, 7:00 AM IST
