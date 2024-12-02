Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya Wedding: What is Pelli Kuthuru? Actress shares photos from ceremony

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya is set to get married on 4th of December. The pre-wedding festivities have already begun and is going on in full swing. The 'Made in Heaven' actress shared photos from her 'Pelli Kuthuru' ceremony. Let's check the pictures

Sobhita Dhulipala is set to get married on 4th December with fiancee Naga Chaitanya in Hyderabad. The wedding festivities are going on in full swing and is steeped in Telugu traditions and cultural significance

A prominent Telugu tradition, the Raata ceremony is observed before the bride officially enters married life. A bamboo pole adorned with sacred elements like mango, jamun, and Jammi tree leaves is worshipped with pancha loha, navaratan, and navadhaanya. Prayers are offered to the pancha bhuta and directional deities, ensuring blessings and purification for the bride

Sobhita shared glimpses of the Pelli Kuthuru ceremony, an important pre-wedding ritual in South Indian traditions. This ceremony marks the bride's transition into married life with blessings from her family. During the event, a paste of haldi, rose water, and essential ingredients is applied to the bride to ward off the evil eye

Following the Raata ceremony, the Mangalasnaanam ritual was performed, described as a Telugu version of the Haldi ceremony. This cleansing ritual involves applying turmeric paste to the bride’s body to invoke blessings for purity and prosperity before the wedding

Wedding festivities began with the Godhuma Raayi Pasupu ritual, typically observed after the engagement. This ceremony is conducted separately at the groom’s and bride’s homes, involving blessings with turmeric and wheat, signifying fertility and prosperity

The ceremonies showcased the rich cultural heritage of Telugu traditions, with the bride and groom adorned in traditional attire, accentuating the rituals’ sanctity and beauty

Each ceremony brought the families together for prayers and blessings, emphasizing the union's emotional and spiritual aspects, as they sought divine grace for the couple's happiness

The rituals reflect the depth of Telugu wedding traditions, symbolizing purification, protection, and the ushering in of a prosperous married life for the bride and groom. The celebrations were vibrant and included rituals, music, and family participation, blending cultural heritage with joyous festivities

The ceremonies were intimate, attended by close family and friends, yet grand in their cultural richness and traditional observances

The much-anticipated wedding will take place in Hyderabad on December 4, 2024, rounding off the couple’s heartfelt journey to marriage with blessings and cultural rituals

