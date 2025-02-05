Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala to release their wedding documentary on OTT? Here’s what we know

Following Nayanthara's documentary, rumors suggest a documentary on Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding is in the works.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 8:28 AM IST

Nayanthara documented her wedding in "Nayanthara – Beyond the Fairytale" on Netflix. It showcased her love story with Vignesh Shivan. Netflix reportedly paid ₹25 crores.

budget 2025
article_image2

The couple married on June 9, 2022, and have twins, Ulag and Uyir. Nayanthara remains a top actress, choosing heroine-centric roles.

article_image3

Tollywood's Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala wed on December 4, 2024, at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad, attended by film celebrities.

article_image4

Rumors suggest their wedding documentary is coming to Netflix on Valentine's Day, February 14, for a reported ₹50 crores. No official confirmation yet.

article_image5

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala preferred a private wedding with select friends and celebrities. Some believe the documentary rumors might be just that.

