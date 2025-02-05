Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala to release their wedding documentary on OTT? Here’s what we know

Following Nayanthara's documentary, rumors suggest a documentary on Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding is in the works.

Nayanthara documented her wedding in "Nayanthara – Beyond the Fairytale" on Netflix. It showcased her love story with Vignesh Shivan. Netflix reportedly paid ₹25 crores.

The couple married on June 9, 2022, and have twins, Ulag and Uyir. Nayanthara remains a top actress, choosing heroine-centric roles.

Tollywood's Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala wed on December 4, 2024, at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad, attended by film celebrities.

Rumors suggest their wedding documentary is coming to Netflix on Valentine's Day, February 14, for a reported ₹50 crores. No official confirmation yet.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala preferred a private wedding with select friends and celebrities. Some believe the documentary rumors might be just that.

