Naga Chaitanya REVEALS his endearing nickname for Sobhita Dhulipala in latest interview; Read on

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have embarked on a new chapter in their lives. Chaitanya has often expressed his affection for Sobhita. He recently shared an interesting detail about their relationship with fans. Let's find out what it is.

After his divorce from Samantha, Chaitanya married Sobhita. The couple dated for a while and were often spotted together.

Chaitanya hasn't been seen on the silver screen since the 2023 film 'Custody.' He starred in the web series 'Dhootha.' Sai Pallavi is the female lead in 'Thandel.'

In 'Thandel,' Naga Chaitanya calls Sai Pallavi 'Bujji Thaayi.' He revealed that he uses the same nickname for Sobhita at home.

Speaking about Sandeep Vanga, Chaitanya said that not only his films but also his interviews are genuine and realistic.

Latest Videos