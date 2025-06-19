- Home
'Sitaare Zameen Par' Advance Bookings: Aamir Khan starrer nearly sells THIS many tickets before release; Check
Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par is creating buzz ahead of release. Advance booking figures are out, and the surprising numbers hint at a potentially strong opening for the much-anticipated film.
Aamir Khan's film Sitaare Zameen Par is currently the talk of the town. The actor is in the limelight ahead of the film's theatrical release on June 20th. Meanwhile, advance booking details have surfaced, and they are quite surprising. According to reports, the film’s advance booking appears to be rather weak. As per Sacnilk.com, Sitaare Zameen Par has earned approximately Rs 1 crore through first-day advance bookings. A total of 38,805 tickets have been sold for 6,128 shows across the country.
Sitaare Zameen Par Advance Booking Details
According to a report by Sacnilk.com, Aamir Khan’s film Sitaare Zameen Par has sold 29,724 tickets for its Hindi version across 5,764 shows, earning approximately Rs 90.64 lakhs. The Tamil version has collected Rs 1.22 lakhs from 88 shows with 973 tickets sold, while the Telugu version earned Rs 7.87 lakhs from 276 shows. Additionally, the film has already gathered Rs 3.61 crore from blocked seats.
At the regional level, Delhi has contributed the highest to advance bookings, collecting Rs 24.09 lakhs. Maharashtra follows with Rs 15.73 lakhs, and Telangana with Rs 12.47 lakhs.
When will Sitaare Zameen Par release?
Everyone is eagerly awaiting the release of Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, which is set to hit theatres on June 20th in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Directed by R.S. Prasanna, the film is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.
Genelia Deshmukh stars alongside Aamir in the lead role. In addition to them, the film will also feature 10 newcomers: Arush Dutta, Gopi Krishna Verma, Sanvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahni, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.
Aamir Khan's Work Front
Talking about Aamir Khan's work front, he was last seen in the 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha, which faced boycotts upon its release and turned out to be a major box office failure. Kareena Kapoor starred alongside him in the lead role. That same year, Aamir also made a cameo appearance in Kajol’s film Salaam Venky.
As for his upcoming projects, Aamir will be seen in Rajinikanth’s film Kuli and Sunny Deol’s Lahore 1947. Both films are currently in the production stage, with shooting underway.