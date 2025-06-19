Image Credit : Social Media

Sitaare Zameen Par Advance Booking Details

According to a report by Sacnilk.com, Aamir Khan’s film Sitaare Zameen Par has sold 29,724 tickets for its Hindi version across 5,764 shows, earning approximately Rs 90.64 lakhs. The Tamil version has collected Rs 1.22 lakhs from 88 shows with 973 tickets sold, while the Telugu version earned Rs 7.87 lakhs from 276 shows. Additionally, the film has already gathered Rs 3.61 crore from blocked seats.

At the regional level, Delhi has contributed the highest to advance bookings, collecting Rs 24.09 lakhs. Maharashtra follows with Rs 15.73 lakhs, and Telangana with Rs 12.47 lakhs.