Vivek Agnihotri slammed by Twitteratis over 'Brahmanwaad'

The Kashmir Files fame Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri wrote a tweet that described Brahminism. But his tweet and ideology got bashed by many users and netizens on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

Social media is a dangerous place to be nowadays. Sometimes, even a single written statement or tweet by any public figure or Bollywood celeb, be it a filmmaker or artist, can land them in trouble. Something similar happened here as well.

We all know how noted Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is quite bold and fearless when it comes to being vocal about his thoughts on social media. The filmmaker won the hearts of audiences with his surprise hit film The Kashmir Files, which earned more than 400 crores at the box office the last year. Now he is busy with the production and filming schedule of The Vaccine, his next upcoming film, based on real incidents that transpired during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It so happened that the filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to his official Twitter handle and wrote a tweet. His tweet caption read, "Jab kuch nahi tha, tab bharat tha. Jab kuch nahi hoga, tab bhi bharat hoga. Bharat ek soch hai. Bharat ek aastha hai. Yah Brahmand ek sawal hai. Bharat uska jawab hai. Bharat uska samadhan hai. Jo bharat ko janega, wo swayam ko janega. Jo swayam ko janega, wahi brahman hai."

On this, many twitteratis got irked by his ideology. They slammed him for the same. "A fake bhramin who eats beef, boast about it, when caught, he says he stopped eating. He made sleazy movies, comments on bikini. He exploits nationalism and hatred to profit," said a user. "Everything is to quench our hunger-politics,film making,acting except Kissan and Jawan.Kissan is to feed himself and others. Jawan is to protect others and the boundaries of the country. So that you may sleep in peace! So leave ego and hatred," a user slammed. "Entire world is a global village sir. I thought you believed in global inclusivity. But sorry to say these marketing tricks are outdated. With that, I am a proud Indian. If you know anything about Vasudaiv Kutumbukam," a user ranted.

Not only this, even film critic Kamaal R Khan slammed the filmmaker for his tweet. His response read, "Koi Inn Bhai Sahab Ko Hospital Main Bharti Karao. Inko Ilaaj Ki Sakht Zaroorat Hai."

