Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vivek Agnihotri slammed by Twitteratis over 'Brahmanwaad'

    The Kashmir Files fame Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri wrote a tweet that described Brahminism. But his tweet and ideology got bashed by many users and netizens on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

    Vivek Agnihotri slammed by Twitteratis over 'Brahmanwaad' vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 4, 2023, 12:36 PM IST

    Social media is a dangerous place to be nowadays. Sometimes, even a single written statement or tweet by any public figure or Bollywood celeb, be it a filmmaker or artist, can land them in trouble. Something similar happened here as well.

    We all know how noted Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is quite bold and fearless when it comes to being vocal about his thoughts on social media. The filmmaker won the hearts of audiences with his surprise hit film The Kashmir Files, which earned more than 400 crores at the box office the last year. Now he is busy with the production and filming schedule of The Vaccine, his next upcoming film, based on real incidents that transpired during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding CONFIRMED: Couple to marry on February 6 in Jaisalmer

    It so happened that the filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to his official Twitter handle and wrote a tweet. His tweet caption read, "Jab kuch nahi tha, tab bharat tha. Jab kuch nahi hoga, tab bhi bharat hoga. Bharat ek soch hai. Bharat ek aastha hai. Yah Brahmand ek sawal hai. Bharat uska jawab hai. Bharat uska samadhan hai. Jo bharat ko janega, wo swayam ko janega. Jo swayam ko janega, wahi brahman hai."

    On this, many twitteratis got irked by his ideology. They slammed him for the same. "A fake bhramin who eats beef, boast about it, when caught, he says he stopped eating. He made sleazy movies, comments on bikini. He exploits nationalism and hatred to profit," said a user. "Everything is to quench our hunger-politics,film making,acting except Kissan and Jawan.Kissan is to feed himself and others. Jawan is to protect others and the boundaries of the country. So that you may sleep in peace! So leave ego and hatred," a user slammed. "Entire world is a global village sir. I thought you believed in global inclusivity. But sorry to say these marketing tricks are outdated. With that, I am a proud Indian. If you know anything about Vasudaiv Kutumbukam," a user ranted.

    Not only this, even film critic Kamaal R Khan slammed the filmmaker for his tweet. His response read, "Koi Inn Bhai Sahab Ko Hospital Main Bharti Karao. Inko Ilaaj Ki Sakht Zaroorat Hai."

    ALSO READ: Post MMS leaked, Anjali Arora gets trolled for her latest BOLD video; netizens call her 'cheap'

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ayushmann Khurrana reveals being die-hard 'SRKian' when fan slammed Pathaan vma

    Die-hard 'SRKian' within Ayushmann Khurrana emerges when fan slams Pathaan

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar releases new letter, claims Chahatt Khanna is a 'gold digger' vma

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar releases new letter, claims Chahatt Khanna is a 'gold digger'

    Priyanka Chopra's perfect 'snow day' with daughter Malti is unmissable vma

    Priyanka Chopra's perfect 'snow day' with daughter Malti is unmissable

    Triptii Dimri, Vijay Varma, Vicky Kaushal starrer untitled film to release on this date; read on to know vma

    Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal starrer untitled film to release on this date; read on to know

    Rakhi Sawant slams husband Adil Khan Durrani, says, 'Star ban na aasaan nahi hai' vma

    Rakhi Sawant slams husband Adil Khan Durrani, says, 'Star ban na aasaan nahi hai'

    Recent Stories

    2019 Jamia violence case: Delhi's Saket court discharges Sharjeel Imam AJR

    2019 Jamia violence case: Delhi's Saket court discharges Sharjeel Imam

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, EBFC vs KBFC: Cleiton Silva uniquely stuns Kerala Blasters as East Bengal seals clinical win-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Cleiton Silva uniquely stuns Kerala Blasters as East Bengal seals clinical win

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann flags off first batch of 36 govt school principals for Singapore visit AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann flags off first batch of 36 govt school principals for Singapore visit

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23: Indians involve in 2 net sessions; Ravindra Jadeja sweats it out in spinners-only session-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Indians involve in 2 net sessions; Ravindra Jadeja sweats it out in spinners-only session

    Tripura Election 2023 Exclusive interview with CPI-M State Secretary Jitendra Chaudhary Part 1

    Tripura Election 2023 Exclusive: 'BJP turned Constitution into mere symbol; must restore democratic order'

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon