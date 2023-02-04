Kangana Ranaut's special post for Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani ahead of their wedding is unmissable

Bollywood diva Kangana shared a post for real-life lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani ahead of their wedding nuptials which is all about true love.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani may have successfully hidden their long-term affair. But their recent outings and paparazzi spottings in the city have given it all away. Every new day brings different stories about the rumored and much-awaited Bollywood wedding of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.

Sidharth and Kiara wedding saga is one of the most awaited ones. This upcoming wedding pictures and videos are also being waited for by their ardent #SidKiara fandom, who have loved the real-life couple ever since their hit movie Shershaah in 2021.

Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra have been in constant discussion on social media for the past few days. The marriage talks of these two, went on for some time now. Now, they are going to tie the knot on Feb 6. Not only their fans, but also Bollywood is excited with the news of their marriage. Now actress Kangana Ranaut has written a special message for both of them and expressed her love for them.

Siddharth and Kiara's wedding preparations are currently going on in full swing. Sidharth and Kiara royal and lavish destination wedding will happen at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. 100 to 125 people got invited to the wedding. Their wedding programs will start on Feb 5, which is tomorrow. Now Kangana has shared a sweet story for Sidharth and Kiara.

Posting a short video of Sidharth and Kiara on her Instagram story, Kangana wrote, “What a delightful couple. Such true love gets rarely seen in cinema. These two look great together.” Now her story has caught fans' and netizen attention.

Meanwhile, Advani and Malhotra families have recently left for Jaisalmer for the royal wedding ceremony. Recently, pictures and videos of Kiara at the airport have surfaced on the internet. Along with his family and friends, famous stars of Bollywood have got invited to this wedding ceremony.

