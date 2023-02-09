Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani looked adorable at first appearance in Delhi post-marriage - SEE PICS

    First Published Feb 9, 2023, 9:51 AM IST

    After the dreamy wedding soiree at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked every bit of a newly wedded couple as they gave their first official appearance in traditional attires in Delhi.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The newly married real-life B-town couple, Sid and Kiara, always kept their love story private and low-key for almost two years before deciding to get married this year.

    The video of their first appearance in Delhi as a married couple has gone viral on Instagram which is unmissable. (WATCH VIDEO)

    ALSO READ: Newlywed couple Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani first look at Jaisalmer airport is full of love - WATCH

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Ardent #SidKiara fans who manifested Sid and Kiara to be a real-life couple after their electrifying chemistry in Shershaah, are definitely happy and can't stop showering love on them both. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding was definitely a dreamy affair to remember for the Bollywood industry and fans too.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Sidharth and Kiara's first official appearance as a married couple in Delhi spoke volumes of the love that duo have for each other.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Kiara Advani flaunted her newly-married bridal glow as she posed with hubby Sidharth Malhotra for the dedicated team of paparazzis.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    In the new viral pictures, we can see that the couple is just heads over heels in love with one another as they smile and posed for the paps in Delhi.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper in a red colored traditional sherwani, with a white pyjama and a multi-colored shawl that enhanced his look.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Kiara looked like a typical and stylish bride in her red-colored kurti set with a red dupatta adorning her neck. 

    A well-known paparazzi account uploaded their video on his official account. The video went viral on Instagram. In the video their eyes are full of love and happiness as the married couple happily posed for the paps.

    ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani are NOW husband and wife; check out their wedding photos

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Kartik Aaryan recreates iconic 'Character Dheela' song for Shehzada, Salman Khan fans unimpressed vma

    Kartik Aaryan recreates iconic 'Character Dheela' song for Shehzada, Salman Khan fans unimpressed

    Newlywed couple Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani first look at Jaisalmer airport is full of love - WATCH vma

    Newlywed couple Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani first look at Jaisalmer airport is full of love - WATCH

    Shah Rukh Khan thanks his fans for showering love on Pathaan, says, 'Thank u for letting the sun shine' vma

    Shah Rukh Khan thanks his fans for showering love on Pathaan, says, 'Thank u for letting the sun shine'

    Anupam Kher celebrates decade of 'Special 26,' Akshay Kumar's reaction is unmissable - READ vma

    Anupam Kher celebrates decade of 'Special 26,' Akshay Kumar's reaction is unmissable - READ

    Rakhi Sawant reveals domestic abuse by husband Adil Khan Durrani, said, 'Jis glass se mujhe maara wo tuta hai' vma

    Rakhi Sawant reveals domestic abuse by husband Adil Khan Durrani, said, 'Jis glass se mujhe maara wo tuta hai'

    Recent Stories

    Kerala budget 2023: Congress-led UDF MLAs march to Assembly in protest against fuel cess AJR

    Kerala budget 2023: Congress-led UDF MLAs march to Assembly in protest against fuel cess

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Nagpur/1st Test: Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat debut for India; Australia opts to bat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat debut; Australia opts to bat

    Kartik Aaryan recreates iconic 'Character Dheela' song for Shehzada, Salman Khan fans unimpressed vma

    Kartik Aaryan recreates iconic 'Character Dheela' song for Shehzada, Salman Khan fans unimpressed

    Tripura election 2023: BJP President JP Nadda to release party manifesto today; check details AJR

    Tripura election 2023: BJP President JP Nadda to release party manifesto today; check details

    Valentines Day 2023: Romantic destinations to celebrate this special day with your partner vma

    Valentines Day 2023: Romantic destinations to celebrate this special day with your partner

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon