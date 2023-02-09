Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani looked adorable at first appearance in Delhi post-marriage - SEE PICS

After the dreamy wedding soiree at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked every bit of a newly wedded couple as they gave their first official appearance in traditional attires in Delhi.

The newly married real-life B-town couple, Sid and Kiara, always kept their love story private and low-key for almost two years before deciding to get married this year. The video of their first appearance in Delhi as a married couple has gone viral on Instagram which is unmissable. (WATCH VIDEO) ALSO READ: Newlywed couple Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani first look at Jaisalmer airport is full of love - WATCH

Ardent #SidKiara fans who manifested Sid and Kiara to be a real-life couple after their electrifying chemistry in Shershaah, are definitely happy and can't stop showering love on them both. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding was definitely a dreamy affair to remember for the Bollywood industry and fans too.

Sidharth and Kiara's first official appearance as a married couple in Delhi spoke volumes of the love that duo have for each other.

Kiara Advani flaunted her newly-married bridal glow as she posed with hubby Sidharth Malhotra for the dedicated team of paparazzis.

In the new viral pictures, we can see that the couple is just heads over heels in love with one another as they smile and posed for the paps in Delhi.

Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper in a red colored traditional sherwani, with a white pyjama and a multi-colored shawl that enhanced his look.

