Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani looked adorable at first appearance in Delhi post-marriage - SEE PICS
After the dreamy wedding soiree at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked every bit of a newly wedded couple as they gave their first official appearance in traditional attires in Delhi.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The newly married real-life B-town couple, Sid and Kiara, always kept their love story private and low-key for almost two years before deciding to get married this year.
The video of their first appearance in Delhi as a married couple has gone viral on Instagram which is unmissable. (WATCH VIDEO)
ALSO READ: Newlywed couple Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani first look at Jaisalmer airport is full of love - WATCH
Image: Varinder Chawla
Ardent #SidKiara fans who manifested Sid and Kiara to be a real-life couple after their electrifying chemistry in Shershaah, are definitely happy and can't stop showering love on them both. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding was definitely a dreamy affair to remember for the Bollywood industry and fans too.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Sidharth and Kiara's first official appearance as a married couple in Delhi spoke volumes of the love that duo have for each other.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kiara Advani flaunted her newly-married bridal glow as she posed with hubby Sidharth Malhotra for the dedicated team of paparazzis.
Image: Varinder Chawla
In the new viral pictures, we can see that the couple is just heads over heels in love with one another as they smile and posed for the paps in Delhi.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper in a red colored traditional sherwani, with a white pyjama and a multi-colored shawl that enhanced his look.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kiara looked like a typical and stylish bride in her red-colored kurti set with a red dupatta adorning her neck.
A well-known paparazzi account uploaded their video on his official account. The video went viral on Instagram. In the video their eyes are full of love and happiness as the married couple happily posed for the paps.
ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani are NOW husband and wife; check out their wedding photos