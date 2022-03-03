Shraddha Kapoor birthday special: Actress' net worth, house, boyfriend, salary and more

On Shraddha Kapoor's birthday, let us know more about the actress - from her net worth to houses to boyfriend, education and salary

A day before her birthday, Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film's news came out in media. The film features Shraddha and Ranbir Kapoor, directed by Luv Ranjan and will hit the silver screen on Holi (March 8) next year. Talking about the birthday girl, who is said to be the most down-to-earth person one can witness in Bollywood has turned 35.



Shraddha has given many hit films like Haseena Parker, Stree and Chhichhore. Besides her performances, Shraddha's name grabbed headlines for her link-up with Rohan Shrestha, who is a professional celebrity photographer who recently accompanied Ranveer Singh, who flew to Cleveland, USA, for NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.



Multiple times there was news about Shraddha and Rohan's wedding but actress' father Shakti Kapoor, always rubbish those reports. Talking about Shraddha's filmy career, she got her name and fame from her movie Aashiqui 2 released in 2013.

Coming to Shraddha Kapoor's net worth and salary, she charges approximately Rs 5 crores per movie as her acting fees. And her net worth is reportedly around Rs 8 mn dollars (more than Rs 57 Crore).



However, on some other websites, Shraddha's net worth has grown in 2022 to around $14 Million (Rupees – 104 Crores). We are still not sure which number to be believed. She earns an estimated income of Rs 6 Cr per year through her various brand endorsements and investments.

Shraddha Kapoor had done her schooling in Jamnabai Narsee School later went to the American School of Bombay; her classmates were Athiya Shetty and Tiger Shroff. She went to Boston University to study psychology, but she dropped out during her first year to star in her first Bollywood film Teen Patti.