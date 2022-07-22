LEAKED! Shamshera Full HD available for free on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and more

Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor-starrer has become the latest victim of piracy. The film has been leaked on numerous torrent websites.

Hours after its theatrical release, Yash Raj Film’s latest release, ‘Shamshera’ has been leaked on numerous torrent websites. The film starring actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, has become the latest victim of online piracy. The film that hit the theatres on Friday, has been leaked on multiple torrent websites. It is not the only film that has leaked online, in fact, almost every movie that has a theatrical release, gets leaked on such sites for more than often.

Shamshera, directed by Karan Malhotra, and produced under the banner of Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films, is an action drama set in the pre-independence era. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor in a double role for the first time – it shows him as a father-son duo. ALSO READ: Shamshera Twitter Review: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor-starrer wins big on cinematography

While the film is drawing audiences to the theatres in large numbers, the online leak has caused somewhat trouble for the makers of ‘Shamshera’. The film’s full HD quality video has been leaked on Movierulz, Tamilrockers, Movierulz in HD quality on day one of its release. ALSO READ: Shamshera Box Office Prediction: Ranbir Kapoor starrer expected to beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's collection

Meanwhile, several other films that had released recently, such as Thor: Love and Thunder: Shabaash Mithu, Hit The First Case, Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Vikram, Major, Samrat Prithviraj, Stranger Things Season 4, RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Aashram 3, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, F3, Dhaakad, Anek, Heropanti 2, Runway 34, Acharya, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and others, too were leaked on these torrent websites.

