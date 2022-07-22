Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    LEAKED! Shamshera Full HD available for free on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and more

    First Published Jul 22, 2022, 1:04 PM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor-starrer has become the latest victim of piracy. The film has been leaked on numerous torrent websites.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Hours after its theatrical release, Yash Raj Film’s latest release, ‘Shamshera’ has been leaked on numerous torrent websites. The film starring actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, has become the latest victim of online piracy. The film that hit the theatres on Friday, has been leaked on multiple torrent websites. It is not the only film that has leaked online, in fact, almost every movie that has a theatrical release, gets leaked on such sites for more than often.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Shamshera, directed by Karan Malhotra, and produced under the banner of Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films, is an action drama set in the pre-independence era. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor in a double role for the first time – it shows him as a father-son duo.

    ALSO READ: Shamshera Twitter Review: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor-starrer wins big on cinematography

    Image: Still from the trailer

    While the film is drawing audiences to the theatres in large numbers, the online leak has caused somewhat trouble for the makers of ‘Shamshera’. The film’s full HD quality video has been leaked on Movierulz, Tamilrockers, Movierulz in HD quality on day one of its release.

    ALSO READ: Shamshera Box Office Prediction: Ranbir Kapoor starrer expected to beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's collection

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Meanwhile, several other films that had released recently, such as Thor: Love and Thunder: Shabaash Mithu, Hit The First Case, Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Vikram, Major, Samrat Prithviraj, Stranger Things Season 4, RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Aashram 3, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, F3, Dhaakad, Anek, Heropanti 2, Runway 34, Acharya, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and others, too were leaked on these torrent websites.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    However, despite films being leaked online, the movies have been able to have a successful show at the box office, speaking of which, Shamshera is expected to beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s records in terms of collections and may also become the biggest Hindi entertainer of 2022, so far.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Koffee With Karan 7 Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about marriage ex husband Naga Chaitanya drb

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals what’ll happen if she’s put in same room with Naga Chaitanya

    Nude pictures Ranveer Singh does the unthinkable poses in birthday suit drb

    Nude pictures: Ranveer Singh does the unthinkable; poses in birthday suit

    Shamshera Twitter Review Ranbir Kapoor Sanjay Dutt Vaani Kapoor Karan Mehta Yash Raj Films drb

    Shamshera Twitter Review: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor-starrer wins big on cinematography

    After 777 Charlie it is now the turn of Chase to spread craze amongst fans RBA

    After 777 Charlie, it’s now the turn of Chase to spread craze amongst fans!

    Pak actor Feroze Khan cries foul over Brahmastra Kesariya tells Bollywood to make something of your own drb

    Pak actor Feroze Khan cries foul over Brahmastra’s 'Kesariya', tells Bollywood to make ‘something of your own’

    Recent Stories

    Brendon McCullum on Ben Stokes ODI retirement: I see it as an absolute positive-ayh

    Brendon McCullum on Ben Stokes' ODI retirement: 'I see it as an absolute positive'

    Delhi LG recommends CBI probe into Kejriwal govt s excise policy gcw

    Delhi LG recommends CBI probe into Kejriwal govt's excise policy

    What is African Swine Flu, cases reported in Kerala's Wayanad; know everything about it - adt

    What is African Swine Flu, cases reported in Kerala's Wayanad; know everything about it

    Within a week of inauguration by PM portion of Bundelkhand Expressway sees potholes viral photo gcw

    Within a week of inauguration, portion of Bundelkhand Expressway sees potholes

    Nothing Phone 1 first software update Nothing OS 1 1 0 fixes bugs issues improves camera experience know it all gcw

    Nothing Phone (1) gets first software update; fixes bugs, other issues, improves camera experience

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon