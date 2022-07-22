Ranbir Kapoor Exclusive: 'Sanjay Dutt would call me home and take me for a drive in his Ferrari'

Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor-starrer ‘Shamshera’ has been receiving a thunderous response from the audience. Meanwhile, the two male protagonists of the film, Ranbir and Sanjay, get candid with Asianet Newsable in an exclusive conversation.

Four years ago, when Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Sanju’, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt, was released, little did he know that his next film will be with the man himself. Ranbir has often called Sanjay his idol. And now when he shared the screen space with Sanjay in ‘Shamshera’, exactly four years after Sanju, he tells Asianet Newsable that it is like a “child’s dream coming true”.

In conversation with this reporter about how he feels to have first played Sanjay Dutt’s character in ‘Sanju’ to now working with him ‘Shamshera’, Ranbir Kapoor shares, “When I was growing up, I always had Sanjay Dutt’s poster in my wardrobe, whereas my sister (Riddhika Kapoor Sahni) had of Salman Khan. He is a family friend; when I grew up a little, he would often call me to his home and would take me for a drive in his Ferrari. Years later, I got the chance to play him in his biopic, and now four years after that, I am sharing the screen space with him. For me, it has been like a child's dream coming true to work with his idol.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s love for Sanjay Dutt is similar to most of us who truly adore “Sanju Baba”. But Ranbir believes that the kind of stardom Sanjay enjoys is something he has not seen for anyone, despite coming from the first family of Bollywood. “Apart from being an actor par excellence, we all know that he is truly a legend. I come from a film family, so I have grown up watching a lot of actors. When Sanju Sir comes to the set, all the 200 people there come down to meet him, chit-chat and simply just talk to him. I have not seen so much love for any other actor. The reason why he receives so much love is that he has a beautiful heart and because he loves everyone so much.”

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor share a mutual admiration for one another. In fact, Sanjay considers Ranbir as one of his own. And at the same time, he is proud of the actor that Ranbir has become over the years.

“In ‘Sanju’, there was no actor in the world who could have essayed my character but Ranbir. It is one of his best performances, not because he played my character but because of the potential and performance as an actor that he has. He can do any role, whether it is ‘Sanju’ or ‘Shamshera’,” said Sanjay Dutt.

Not only this, while speaking about his experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor during ‘Shamshera’, a film that is infused with some stunning action sequences, Sanjay Dutt said, “Ranbir is like my kid, my younger brother. I would feel bad every time I had to hit him during the filming, but then I would make up for it by giving him more kisses.”

Helmed by Karan Mehta, ‘Shamshera’ was released in the theatres on Friday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. The film also stars actor Vaani Kapoor as the female protagonist, and as Ranbir Kapoor’s love interest.