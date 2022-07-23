Shamshera Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer earns less than Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Yash Raj Films’ ‘Shamshera’, starring actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 150 crore. On its opening day, the film could not even earn 10 per cent of its budget and took an opening of Rs 10.30 crore only.

Image: Official film poster

Film director Karan Malhotra may have been saying that Ranbir Kapoor has signed his film 'Shamshera' not for the sake of friendship but purely for business decisions, but seeing how the film has performed on its opening day, it is proving to be a wrong decision for his career. The opening day collection of 'Shamshera' has barely touched the double-crore mark and in terms of opening, it has stopped at number nine in terms of the opening day earnings of Ranbir's career. The only film that earned less than this was 'Barfi'. Apart from Ranbir, ‘Shamshera’ also stars actors Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles.

Image: Still from the trailer

Not a great year for Yash Raj Films? This year, Yash Raj Films is celebrating the 50th year of its inception. And in its 50th year, YRF seems to be having a tough time with its movies as out of three films that were released this year – Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, neither of the films could take strong openings at the box office. Samrat Prithviraj and Jayeshbhai Jordaar were, in fact, declared flop films. The future for 'Shamshera' is also not looking good at the box office. It has earned only Rs 10.30 crore on its first day of release and it is less than 10 per cent of its budget. The cost of the film 'Shamshera' is said to be around Rs 150 crore, however, as per reports, the actual cost could be much more than this. ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor Exclusive: 'Sanjay Dutt would call me home and take me for a drive in his Ferrari'

Image: Still from the trailer

'Shamshera' lags behind 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2': The prices of the film 'Shamshera', which was released on 4350 screens in India and 1200 screens abroad, have been kept very low at the ticket window. This was done so that if not more than the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, then at least the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer will be able to equal its opening day collection. However, even that could not happen. 'Shamshera' could not come close to the opening day collection of 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' that made the record of being the biggest Hindi opener of the year so far with Rs 14.11 crore. Interestingly, ‘Shamshera’s opening day collection has been less than 'Bachchan Pandey' (Rs 13.25 crore) and 'Samrat Prithviraj' (Rs 10.70 crore). ALSO READ: Shamshera Twitter Review: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor-starrer wins big on cinematography

Image: Still from the trailer

The biggest reason for the film 'Shamshera' not doing business as expected is believed to be due to its trailer as well as people's distaste for the film. From the day the trailer of the film was released, people started comparing its special effects with the film 'Samrat Prithviraj' and the film 'Thugs of Hindostan'. The film also suffered the loss of the location and costume of the film 'Shamshera' being very similar to the film 'Thugs of Hindostan'. And once the film hit the theatres, neither the script, music, direction, art direction, nor dialogues seemed to have left an impact on the audience.

Image: Still from the trailer