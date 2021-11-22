  • Facebook
    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas separation rumours: Mom Madhu Chopra reacts. THIS is what she said

    Ahead of the third wedding anniversary celebrations, rumours about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ separations have been doing rounds on social media. Priyanka’s mother has stepped in to speak about the claims. Read on to know what she has to say about her daughter’s marriage.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 22, 2021, 10:26 PM IST
    The internet is going crazy with the rumours of Priyanka Chopra’s separation from her husband, singer Nick Jonas. The rumours started spreading after Priyanka Chopra removed ‘Jonas’ from her Instagram handle – she previously, after her marriage with Nick Jonas, had added his surname to her name, changing it from ‘Priyanka Chopra’ to ‘Priyanka Chopra Jonas’. With the change in name on her social media accounts, fans wonder if everything was well between the couple or not. And to address the rumours, Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra has finally spoken up.

    Soon after the rumours regarding their separation started doing rounds, Priyanka’s mother had to step in. Giving her statement to a news portal, Madhu Chopra said that her daughter, Priyanka Chopra, is not seeking separation from hubby Nick Jonas, putting an end to the rumours about their divorce. Rubbishing the rumours, Madhu Chopra also asked netizens to not spread fake news regarding Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ marriage. Even though the actress’s mother has discarded the speculations, it will be interesting to see how and when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will refute these claims themselves.

    Interestingly, after her wedding, Priyanka Chopra had spoken about adding Nick Jonas’ name to her at Jimmy Fallon’s show on TV. The actress had said that it was her decision to add his name, saying that she is a traditional and old school that way. Priyanka and Nick got married on December 1, 2018, in Rajasthan.

    The couple recently moved into their Los Angeles home, and they also celebrated Diwali at their news house. In fact, a picture of their ‘wedding knot’ has also been framed and put up inside their house. Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in a Netflix show where she will be roasting the Jonas Brothers – Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas, along with a host of people. The promos from the roast of Jonas Brothers has been breaking the internet, as fans are eagerly waiting for its release.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2021, 10:26 PM IST
