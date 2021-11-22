Priyanka Chopra to part ways with hubby Nick Jonas? Find out details inside

Netizens have observed a little change in Priyanka Chopra’s social media which has sparked an online discussion on if she is separating from her husband, Nick Jonas.

Global star Priyanka Chopra’s social media update has started a debate on whether she is parting ways with her hubby, singer Nick Jonas or not. Priyanka’s followers on Instagram have noticed a small change in her account which has sparked rumours about her separation from Nick Jonas.

Ahead of the third wedding anniversary of December 1, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding has become a topic of discussion – the reason being, Priyanka’s name change from her Instagram account. Soon after her wedding with Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra has changed her name from ‘Priyanka Chopra’ to ‘Priyanka Chopra Jonas’. She added her husband’s surname to hers, but without removing her own surname ‘Chopra’. This, of course, had moved the hearts of many, especially in the western part of the world.

Many may also remember her famous interview from ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ wherein she spoke about choosing to add Nick Jonas’ name to hers. Priyanka Chopra, soon after her marriage, told Fallon in an interview: “I always wanted to add his name to mine, because I feel like we are becoming a family, and I am a little traditional and old-school like that.” She also said that though she has added ‘Jonas’ to her name, she has not taken away her own identity – ‘Chopra’, adding “he is added to who I am”.

ALSO READ: Did Nick Jonas leak news of brother Joe Jonas pooping in his pants? Find out here

However, according to her Instagram account now, Priyanka’s account is back on reflecting her old name ‘Priyanka Chopra’ instead of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’. This has led her fans to wonder if the actress has troubles going on in her marriage or not. Even though the rumours based on her name change are doing the rounds on social media, Priyanka Chopra has not yet addressed the issue. Meanwhile, she will be seen roasting the Jonas Brothers for an upcoming Netflix show.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas frame their ‘wedding knot’; check out their LA house (Pictures Inside)

Apart from this, earlier this month, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had shared adorable pictures from their Diwali celebrations. In fact, a picture of their home also went viral wherein the couple had framed their wedding knot. Priyanka and Nick got married on December 1, 2018, in extravagant wedding festivities that were held in Rajasthan.