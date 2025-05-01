Bollywood’s power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, recently stepped out for a special dinner in Mumbai to welcome Adam Mosseri, the Head of Instagram, to India. The couple was photographed leaving the restaurant after enjoying a warm and delightful dinner with Mosseri, further adding to the buzz surrounding the occasion.

The dinner was held at the popular Mumbai restaurant, Papa’s Bombay, where Adam Mosseri shared his experience of meeting the iconic duo with his Instagram followers. Posting a photo with Deepika and Ranveer, Adam wrote, "I got to meet the amazing and charismatic power couple that is @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh this evening in Bombay, and enjoy some unreal food at @papasbombay." The shared picture quickly gained traction, with fans and followers of both the global social media head and the Bollywood couple celebrating the meet-up.

Though the specifics of Mosseri’s trip to India and his agenda with the Bollywood stars remain unclear, his visit to India has already generated considerable interest. Deepika and Ranveer, two of the biggest stars in the Indian film industry, are undoubtedly powerful cultural figures, and their interactions with Mosseri could hint at future collaborations or Instagram-related initiatives in India.

As the evening unfolded, the paparazzi captured the couple’s undeniable chemistry and their easygoing charm, as they mingled with Mosseri post-dinner. Undoubtedly, the Instagram head's presence among the adored Bollywood celebrities has raised interest in the possible collaboration between these world-renowned figures.

While the exact nature of the meeting remains speculative, it’s clear that Mosseri’s visit to India is not only a cultural milestone but also an opportunity for possible future ventures between Instagram and Bollywood’s biggest names. Whether it leads to brand collaborations or special initiatives, the possibility of further interaction between Instagram and the entertainment industry is certainly exciting.