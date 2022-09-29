Vikram Vedha review: KRK calls Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan’s action film worse than Bhojpuri cinema

Planning to watch Hrithik Roshan and Said Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha? Before you book your tickets to Gayatri and Pushkar’s directorial film, take a look at what Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK has to say about the movie.

If you are someone who loves to read Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK’s movie reviews just for the joy, then head out to his Twitter account, now! The actor and self-claimed movie critic has put out his first review of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’. KRK’s first review comes a day before the film’s theatrical release worldwide on Friday, September 30.

KRK, who has often made headlines due to his statements, has shared the review of a film for the first time since he was released on bail. On Thursday, he gave his reaction to the film 'Vikram Vedha' through a tweet, based on what his friends had to say about it, after watching the film.

ALSO READ: Has Ayushmann Khurrana reduced fees after consecutive flops?

KRK compared ‘Vikram Vedha’, a Hindi remake of 2017’s Tamil film by the same title, with Bhojpuri cinema, calling its action worse than that. In a tweet, he wrote: “My friends watched #VikramVedha! @iHrithi is copying #AmitabhBachchan in first half n #AlluArjun in 2nd half. In the climax #Hrithik and #Saif both together are firing bullets in the air for 15minutes. Action is worst than Bhojpuri films. Means It’s outdated and 3hours torture.”

Recently, after coming out of jail on bail, KRK announced that he will not review any film after ‘Vikram Vedha’. He made this announcement through a tweet on the micro-blogging site which left his fans in dismay.

ALSO READ: Hailey Beiber REVEALS her and Justin Bieber's favourite sex position

Vikram Vedha, which also stars actor Radhika Apte in a key role, is a remake of the Tamil film starring Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan. The original film, which too was directed by Gayatri and Pushkar, saw Vijay playing the character of ‘Vedha’ and Madhavan as ‘Vikram’. In the Hindi remake, Hrithik Roshan will be seen in Vijay’s character while Saif Ali Khan will be essaying Madhavan’s role.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, KRK also informed his fans that he will be joining the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying that he will officially be joining the RSS in Nagpur.