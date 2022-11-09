Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY video, photos: Palak Tiwari gets trolled for flaunting her cleavage in plunging neckline top-WATCH

    First Published Nov 9, 2022, 12:51 PM IST

    Palak Tiwari, the daughter of Shweta Tiwari, is mercilessly trolled for showing off her cleavage while wearing a deep-neck corset top.

    TV actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is undoubtedly one of the most fashionable and well-liked celebrity children. With the help of Harrdy Sandhu's "Bijlee Bijlee" music video, Palak first gained notoriety, and she has since won our hearts. 
     

    In fact, she frequently steals the show on social media with her breathtaking photos and sexy photo sessions. However, because of her daring sense of style, Palak occasionally attracts the attention of trolls and is ridiculed on social media. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    As we speak, some online critics have criticised her for her most provocative appearance, which included a showing corset top. Palak shows off her beautiful movements while dancing to a popular song in a video that is becoming viral online. 
     

    She paired a shirt with a deep sweetheart-neckline and white leggings, and she looked stunning. She danced while showing off her huge cleavage. Soon after her video went viral online, internet users began to harass her. Some even called her mother Shweta and father Raja Chaudhary names.
     

    Reacting to it, one angry Instagram user commented, “Shweta tiwari apni ladki ko nanga karke hi samne lana hai kya.” Another said, “Dance tha ya kuch aur dikhana.” One comment read I’m just sooo amused! Her dance definitely didn’t move - God knows what else did! Hahahahhaa.. I can’t even understand what she’s trying to show!”
     

    Palak often fires the internet with her smoking hot pictures and sexy photo shoots. She has an impeccable fashion sense and has come a long way in style and slaying. Also Read: Freddy actor Kartik Aaryan's fans keep up the Kartik Purnima tradition; here's what they did

    Work-wise, Palak will be seen in Salman Khan’s highly-awaited film ‘Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan’ which also stars Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill. Also Read: Rihanna compares motherhood to 'tripping on acid', calls 'it wild, trippy as hell'

