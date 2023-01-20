SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress Sapna Chauhan, Khesari Lal Yadav's latest 'naughty' song ‘Kamar’ goes VIRAL-WATCH

The sensual video of Khesari Lal and Sapna Chauhan's new song ‘Kamar’ has gone viral. This couple's energetic and romantic dance has received more than 421,013 views.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Bhojpuri music and videos are extremely popular among audiences. All of the Bhojpuri industry's songs and videos become viral, and the demand grows by the day.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Khesari is the industry's most well-known face. His latest song with Bhojpuri diva Sapna Chauhan is becoming viral again. (WATCH VIDEO)



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Khesari Lal and Sapna Chauhan are seen romancing and kissing in public. The two's hot connection is too alluring for viewers to ignore.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Khesari Lal is drawn to Sapna Chauhan's bold appearance. In terms of clothing, the actress is seen wearing a saree, a denim shirt, and shorts, while Khesari Lal is dressed in a white t-shirt, trousers, and a night suit.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

This couple's enthusiastic and romantic dance has got more than 421,013 views. Fans are also voicing their appreciation in the comments section.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

This couple's intense and romantic connection is unparalleled. Watch the most popular video on the Internet right now. Also Read: Urfi Javed in Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Cardi B's favourite brand Mugler

Photo Courtesy: YouTube