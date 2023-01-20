Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress Sapna Chauhan, Khesari Lal Yadav's latest 'naughty' song ‘Kamar’ goes VIRAL-WATCH

    First Published Jan 20, 2023, 3:46 PM IST

    The sensual video of Khesari Lal and Sapna Chauhan's new song ‘Kamar’ has gone viral. This couple's energetic and romantic dance has received more than 421,013 views. 

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Bhojpuri music and videos are extremely popular among audiences. All of the Bhojpuri industry's songs and videos become viral, and the demand grows by the day.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari is the industry's most well-known face. His latest song with Bhojpuri diva Sapna Chauhan is becoming viral again. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal and Sapna Chauhan are seen romancing and kissing in public. The two's hot connection is too alluring for viewers to ignore.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal is drawn to Sapna Chauhan's bold appearance. In terms of clothing, the actress is seen wearing a saree, a denim shirt, and shorts, while Khesari Lal is dressed in a white t-shirt, trousers, and a night suit.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This couple's enthusiastic and romantic dance has got more than 421,013 views. Fans are also voicing their appreciation in the comments section.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This couple's intense and romantic connection is unparalleled. Watch the most popular video on the Internet right now. Also Read: Urfi Javed in Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Cardi B's favourite brand Mugler

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    For the uninformed, the song was sung by Khesari Lal and Neha Raj. Prakash Pardeshi provides the lyrics. Also Read: Does Kim Kardashian hate ex-husband Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori?

    Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Day 9: Vijay succeeds Ajith with great numbers, film earns 210 crores globally

    'Bastian ke bahar runway karna tough hai': Sanjay Kapoor bashed for glorifying daughter Shanaya's struggles

    Chhatriwali Review: Rakul Preet Singh starrer movie wins hearts, netizens hail 'good content'

    Kantara star Rishabh Shetty attends the Bhoota Kola Festival; check out video

    Meet Ambani's pet dog; who was ringbearer at Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant's engagement (Video)

    Hockey World Cup 2023, Day 7 LIVE: Australia hammers South Africa 9-2 to sail into quarterfinal

    Twitter introduces its annual subscription plan for verified badge at $84; Know details here

    Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Day 9: Vijay succeeds Ajith with great numbers, film earns 210 crores globally

    Vande Bharat Express to soon have a sleeper version; Know routes, top speed and other details

    EPL 2022-23: 'We are far away from the team that we were' - Guardiola on City despite Tottenham success

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

