SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress Sapna Chauhan, Khesari Lal Yadav's latest 'naughty' song ‘Kamar’ goes VIRAL-WATCH
The sensual video of Khesari Lal and Sapna Chauhan's new song ‘Kamar’ has gone viral. This couple's energetic and romantic dance has received more than 421,013 views.
Bhojpuri music and videos are extremely popular among audiences. All of the Bhojpuri industry's songs and videos become viral, and the demand grows by the day.
Khesari is the industry's most well-known face. His latest song with Bhojpuri diva Sapna Chauhan is becoming viral again. (WATCH VIDEO)
Khesari Lal and Sapna Chauhan are seen romancing and kissing in public. The two's hot connection is too alluring for viewers to ignore.
Khesari Lal is drawn to Sapna Chauhan's bold appearance. In terms of clothing, the actress is seen wearing a saree, a denim shirt, and shorts, while Khesari Lal is dressed in a white t-shirt, trousers, and a night suit.
This couple's enthusiastic and romantic dance has got more than 421,013 views. Fans are also voicing their appreciation in the comments section.
This couple's intense and romantic connection is unparalleled. Watch the most popular video on the Internet right now.
For the uninformed, the song was sung by Khesari Lal and Neha Raj. Prakash Pardeshi provides the lyrics.