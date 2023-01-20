Urfi Javed in Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Cardi B's favourite brand Mugler; actress wears outfit worth Rs 2 Lakh

Urfi Javed aka Uorfi brings Mugler to India, last night she was seen wearing an outfit worth Rs 2 lakh. It is said that the international stars like Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B were seen wearing the brand previously



Each time Urfi aka Uorfi Javed, is spotted in public, her outfit catches everyone’s attention. While she is admired for her bold looks, there are times when her unique outfits leave netizens completely stunned. And yesterday, (Jan 19) also, her attire grabbed attention and was praised by everyone as she wore a dress worth Rs 2 lakh.



Uorfi Javed was spotted today at a restaurant in Mumbai, and the diva swooned everyone's heart with her jaw-dropping outfit, because the dress she donned was from one of the biggest designers across the globe, whose designs are adorned by international celebrities like Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, and many more celebs from Hollywood.



Diva Uorfi's DIY outfits always make netizens go insane over them. Still, her recent dress is becoming the hot talk of the tinsel town because of the international brand "Mugler," which she wore today's evening and introduced it for the first time in India the dress is said to be worth rupees two lakhs and the way she carried was surely eye-catching.



Meanwhile, the stunning outfit worn by Thailand's Miss Universe 2022, Anna, was the talk of the town after going viral on social media.

It was inspired by Uorfi's one of the most talked about videos on her Instagram, where she was seen posing in a dress made of can caps, and netizens caught a glimpse of that dress in Anna Sueangam-iam's outfit, which she donned on the ramps.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Urfi never hesitates to express her uncensored ideas, frequently getting her into a fresh scandal. On social media, the actor recently got into an argument with BJP politician Chitra Kishor Wagh. Urfi had been chastised for her fashion taste and for abusing her 'right of speech,' according to the latter.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram