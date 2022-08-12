5 sexy videos of Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla that her fans must not miss

Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla is growing to become desi internet's favourite girl these days. Namrata, who has more than 1.4 million followers on Instagram, is frequent with sharing her dance videos. Check out five of her really hot videos that the actor shared on her social media.

Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla has been gaining popularity, like none other. Her fandom is not only restricted to the regional Bhojpuri film industry but has extended to the Hind-speaking audience as well. Namrata has become an internet sensation, thanks to the photos and videos that the actor keeps sharing on her Instagram handle.

Namrata Malla, aside from being an actor, is also a trained dancer. She has done quite a few dance numbers and music videos in the film industry. Not just this, she often posts these videos on her social media as well. In fact, recently Namrata Malla and Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal were seen in a music video. The song titled ‘Do Ghoonth’, was released on Thursday, and was also shared by Namrata.

The video shows Namrata Malla and Khesari Lal; in a cycle rickshaw. While the former is seen dancing at the back, Khesari is the one paddling the rickshaw. In the video, Khesari is wearing a beige shirt and blue jeans paired with black sunglasses; whereas, Namrata is in a black crop top and a slit skirt.

After the ‘Do Ghoont’ music video that Namrata Malla shared on Thursday, the actor posted one more video wherein she is seen showing some sensuous moves on the deck of a cruise. It is no secret that Namrata Malla loves water bodies. Why do we say that? Well, if you follow the actor on Instagram, you would know that most of the pictures that she posts, are from near a water body – be it a swimming pool or a beach.

And in all those pictures, Namrata has gone ahead flaunting her body in bikinis. Speaking of her Instagram handle, Namrata enjoys over 1.4 million followers who often drop heart and fi emoticons in the comments section. Meanwhile, take a look at five really hot and raunchy videos of Namrata that are good enough to set the internet on fire.