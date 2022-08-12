Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa SEXY bikini photos: Bhojpuri actress' HOT avatar in 'two-piece only' (See Pictures)

    First Published Aug 12, 2022, 5:14 PM IST

    Taking Instagram to surprise, Monalisa had posted some drop-dead gorgeous pictures in her bikini. Let us check out Monalisa's Maldives beach-wear pictures that are still going viral

    Photo Courtesy: Monalisa's Instagram

    Monalisa, a Bhojpuri actress, never misses any chance to give her followers and fans enormous fashion aspirations on social media. The Nazar actress has set the Internet on fire with breathtaking photos of herself on vacation in the Maldives. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Monalisa's Instagram

    Monalisa began her career in the Bengali and Bhojpuri film industries before making a name for herself in the Hindi TV business after a successful stint on the reality show Bigg Boss.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Monalisa's Instagram

    Bigg Boss opened numerous new doors of opportunity for Monalisa, and the 'Nazar' actress hasn't looked back since.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Monalisa's Instagram

    Monalisa's dance number Muaai Dihala Rajaji, which was released in 2014, just surpassed 46 million views on YouTube. The song is from the film Saiyan Ji Dilwa Mangelein, starring Pawan Singh. Even after eight years, the crowd still can't get enough of the chart-topping tune.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Monalisa's Instagram

    Whenever Monalisa posts lovely and gorgeous photographs on her social media handles, people feel the fire and go nuts. Monalisa released stunning images of herself in a bikini beside the pool, and we can't keep our gaze away from her.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Monalisa's Instagram

    Monalisa is a comprehensive bundle of style, beautiful looks, outstanding acting talents, and a personality that can carry any outfit effortlessly. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Monalisa's Instagram

    Her big fashion choices, toned figure, and acting abilities have always astonished us and her fans. Monalisa, who is known for her daring persona, is never afraid to show off her well-toned figure in elegant dresses and bikini appearances. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Monalisa's Instagram

    The beauty understands how to look amazing and stand out from the crowd, whether she is killing in a traditional saree or making a fashionable entrance in a bikini.

    Photo Courtesy: Monalisa's Instagram

    Monalisa was last seen alongside her spouse Vikrant Singh Rajpoot in Star Plus' Smart Jodi. Monalisa has also been the centre of attention on social media. Also Read: Sara Ali Khan: From FAT to FIT, actress' inspiring weight loss journey with pictures

    Photo Courtesy: Monalisa's Instagram

    Monalisa was last seen in the celebrity couple reality show ‘Smart Jodi’, where she revealed how she was being judged based on her reel life, and this made her think she would never ever get married.  Also Read: Esha Gupta's SEXY video goes viral: Actress' BOLD Instagram posts are not to be missed

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Raju Srivastava health update: Actor's health improves, PM Modi dials his wife and offers help RBA

    Raju Srivastava health update: Actor's health improves, PM Modi dials his wife and offers help

    Koffee With Karan 7 Did you know Sonam Kapoor borrows 90 per cent of her clothes drb

    Koffee With Karan 7: Did you know Sonam Kapoor borrows 90% of her clothes?

    Kiara Advani Sidharth Malhotra to go on a date Here is what the rumoured couple is planning drb

    Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to go on a date? Here’s what the rumoured couple is planning

    Shah Rukh Khan to be Vanar Astra in Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Brahmastra Leaked video claims so drb

    Shah Rukh Khan to be ‘Vanar Astra’ in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra? Leaked video claims so

    Urvashi Rautela on Rishabh Pant Mera peecha chhoro jibe: Chotu bhaiya should play bat-ball-ayh

    Urvashi Rautela on Rishabh Pant's 'Mera peecha chhoro' jibe: 'Chotu bhaiya should play bat-ball'

    Recent Stories

    Dwayne Bravo scripts a first-ever wicket-taking record in T20s; check out-ayh

    Dwayne Bravo scripts a first-ever wicket-taking record in T20s; check out

    India @ 75 5 landmark judgements that impacted a billion Indians gcw

    India@75: 5 landmark judgements that impacted a billion Indians

    India breaks silence on Taiwan issue, tells China to avoid unilateral action to change status quo snt

    India breaks silence on Taiwan issue, tells China to avoid unilateral action to change status quo

    No port call by high-tech Chinese ship 'Yuan Wang 5' at Sri Lanka's Hambantota: Official snt

    No port call by high-tech Chinese ship 'Yuan Wang 5' at Sri Lanka's Hambantota: Official

    NPS voluntary contributions via D Remit can now be made via UPI - adt

    NPS voluntary contributions via D Remit can now be made via UPI

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Perungamanallur, the Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    India@75: Perungamanallur, Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    Video Icon
    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    India@75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    Video Icon
    Watch Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

    Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore

    Video Icon