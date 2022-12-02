SEXY Pictures: 8 times Larissa Riquelme, who promises to pose nude if Brazil wins World Cup, wowed in bikinis

Paraguayan model Larissa Riquelme has promised to pose nude if Brazil wins the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Here's a look at 8 times 'Bride of the 2010 World Cup' sizzled in sexy bikinis.

Paraguayan model Larissa Riquelme, who rose to fame during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa after being papped with her mobile phone between her breasts, is back in the news. This time, the 'Bride of the 2010 World Cup' has promised to pose nude if Brazil wins the Qatar World Cup 2022. Also see: SEXY Pictures: Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi sizzles in bikinis and more during Maldives vacation

In an interview with Superesportes, Larissa Riquelme said, "If Brazil wins the World Cup in Qatar 2022, I think so, I will make a super super promise. If Brazil wins, I will return to pose as God brought me to the world."

"I chose Brazil (for this Cup) because I love it, and Brazil is everything to me! It's a country that welcomed me like a celebrity, that welcomed me as a Brazilian and everyone knows that I've always supported Brazil for many years. I'm a fanatic for the Brazilian national team and for the country. So, I'm going with Brazil and I love Brazil," Larissa Riquelme added. Also see: SEXY Pictures: Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi flaunts curves in 'Made in Brazil' swimsuit

In 2010, Larissa Riquelme became well-known for holding her cellphone close to her breasts while watching the Paraguayan National Team play in Asunción stadiums during the World Cup. She became prominent on social media after the pictures went viral. She thereby acquired the title of "muse" without ever visiting South Africa.

In that edition, Larissa Riquelme promised to pose naked if Paraguay reached the semifinals. The "Guarani" team ended up being eliminated by Spain in the quarterfinals, but even so, Riquelme took pictures for a local newspaper at the stadium of her favourite club: Cerro Porteno. Also see: SEXY Pictures: 10 times Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi looked bold and beautiful in black outfits

In 2010, Larissa Riquelme did an essay for Playboy magazine in its edition in Brazil. In 2012, she posed nude for Sexy. The model has already appeared on the covers of publications in 19 countries.

Unable to support Paraguay, who did not qualify for the Qatar World Cup 2022, Larissa Riquelme announced her support for Brazil shortly before the team's debut against Serbia on November 24. In addition to the new promise, she intends to come to Brazil to celebrate the sixth. Of course, if all goes well. Also read: SEXY Pictures: 10 times Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi flaunted her perfect curves in a bikini

"If Brazil is the champion, will I go to Brazil? Of course, I will go to Brazil. I would celebrate with you. I would wear the shirt, the colours. I would celebrate this World Cup with you. If you are the winners, obviously I should accompany you from Rio de Janeiro or São Paulo or anywhere in Brazil", she said.

