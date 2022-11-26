Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY Pictures: 9 times Mbappe's rumoured girlfriend Ines Rau flaunted her washboard abs in bikinis and more

    Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and France star Kylian Mbappe is reportedly dating Ines Rau, who created history in 2017 by becoming the first transgender model to appear on Playboy magazine's cover.

    Kylian Mbappe is currently in Qatar for France's World Cup title defence, and the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star will hope to make an impact on the showpiece tournament. While all eyes remain on the Frenchman, here's all you need to know about his rumoured girlfriend, famous transgender model Ines Rau, and a look at 9 times she flaunted her washboard abs in bikinis and more.

    Mbappe and Ines Rau, who reportedly started dating a few months ago, were apparently seen together at this year's Cannes Film Festival. The rumoured couple was then spotted on a yacht, the PSG forward raising his lady love as they had a passionate moment.

    Although Mbappe and Ines Rau have not been confirmed as a couple, the rumour has generated a lot of interest among fans of the sensational French forward, with most people wondering who his lady love is.

    Ines Rau, who is famed for becoming the first transgender model to appear on Playboy magazine's cover, was born in 1990 in Paris to parents who are from Algeria. Rau had sex change surgery when he was 16 years old, but he didn't tell anyone about it until he was 24 years old.

    In November 2017, Playboy magazine tweeted a photo of Ines Rau along with the caption: "Being a woman is just being a woman," Meet November 2017 Playmate Ines Rau, the first transgender Playmate."

    The New York Times reports that Cooper Hefner's choice to put Ines Rau on the cover of Playboy magazine was in line with the publication's basic principle of "embracing changing attitudes about sex."

    In 2018, Ines Rau's autobiographical book titled Woman was released. Describing the transformation from man to woman, she said, "I feel that my soul is finally free as if the lock that kept me locked up for so long had opened. This time, I am totally a woman".

    The model is today a popular face in the fashion world and is often seen walking the ramp for some of the most decorated fashion designers globally. Mbappe's rumoured girlfriend, Ines Rau, is also a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, as she takes to Instagram to share her views and also posts some bold pictures.

    In some of her photographs on Instagram, Mbappe's rumoured girlfriend, Ines Rau, flaunts her washboard abs in varied outfits as she poses for the camera in different locations.

    Most of Ines Rau's photographs have been taken on the beach side as she enjoys her time along the seashore. It will be interesting to see if the model and Mbappe, one of football's most followed stars, will soon confirm their relationship status.

