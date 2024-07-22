SEXY photos: Tripti Dimri looks SUPER BOLD in white, body-hugging off-shoulder dress [PHOTOS]

Tripti Dimri wowed at a recent event in a breathtaking white gown. The body-ruched dress showcased her curves, complemented by a plunging neckline and diamond necklace. Her loose waves and dewy makeup, highlighted by bold red lips, created an ethereal and glamorous look

The gown featured a daring plunging neckline, adding a bold touch to Tripti's ensemble. This eye-catching detail was perfectly complemented by a shimmering diamond necklace

Her hair was styled in soft, flowing waves, enhancing the ethereal quality of her look. The natural, effortless hairstyle added to the overall glamour

Tripti's makeup was subtle yet striking, with a dewy finish that gave her a radiant glow. Her choice of bold red lipstick created a stunning contrast

The combination of the white dress, diamond necklace, and bold red lips showcased Tripti’s impeccable fashion sense. Each element of her outfit was thoughtfully chosen to create a cohesive look

The body-ruched gown not only hugged her figure perfectly but also gave her an enchanting, mermaid-like appearance. This detail made her stand out in the crowd

With every detail meticulously styled, Tripti Dimri’s appearance was nothing short of mesmerizing. Her entire look exuded a sense of sophistication and grace

Tripti’s fashion choices continue to capture attention and admiration. Her latest appearance reaffirms her status as a rising star with a captivating sense of style

