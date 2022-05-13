Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Seema Khan, Sohail Khan divorce: Couple files for separation after 24 years of marriage

    First Published May 13, 2022, 3:07 PM IST

    Sohail Khan's marriage to Seema Khan has reached a breaking point, as the two have filed for divorce today. The two were seen departing separately from the Mumbai family court.
     

    Sohail Khan and Seema Khan filed for divorce on Friday, almost 24 years after they married in 1998. As the paparazzi captured them from afar, the estranged couple were spotted exiting Mumbai's Family Court. Seema and Sohail have yet to make an official announcement about their split. They have, however, been apart for quite some time.
     

    Sohail and Seema married in 1998 and received their first child, son Nirvan Khan, in 2000. Yohan, the couple's second son, was born via surrogacy in June 2011. Yohan's 10th birthday was celebrated by the family last year.
     

    Sohail and Seema were photographed separately leaving the Family Court on Friday. Sohail was accompanied by tight security as he left the city's Family Court while Seema was spotted walking towards her car.
     

    "Sohail Khan and Seema Sachdev were present in the court today," a source from the family court told TOI. They've decided to divorce. Both were kind to one other.'
     

    Seema and Sohail were seen living apart on the show 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives,' with their children shuttled between the two homes. The performance added fuel to the fire that the two were not living together. Also Read: Sunny Leone to Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor, 7 divas with perfect bikini bodies

    Seema had commented in one of the show's sequences regarding her relationship with Sohail, "It's just that as you get older, your relationships tend to meander and diverge in unexpected ways. I make no apologies because we are content and my children are content. Sohail and I are not married in the traditional sense, but we are a family. We work as a team. At the end of the day, it's about him, myself, and our kids." Also Read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal snapped at Priyanka Chopra’s New York Restaurant 'Sona'

