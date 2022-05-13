Seema Khan, Sohail Khan divorce: Couple files for separation after 24 years of marriage

Sohail Khan's marriage to Seema Khan has reached a breaking point, as the two have filed for divorce today. The two were seen departing separately from the Mumbai family court.



Sohail and Seema married in 1998 and received their first child, son Nirvan Khan, in 2000. Yohan, the couple's second son, was born via surrogacy in June 2011. Yohan's 10th birthday was celebrated by the family last year.



Sohail and Seema were photographed separately leaving the Family Court on Friday. Sohail was accompanied by tight security as he left the city's Family Court while Seema was spotted walking towards her car.



"Sohail Khan and Seema Sachdev were present in the court today," a source from the family court told TOI. They've decided to divorce. Both were kind to one other.'



Seema and Sohail were seen living apart on the show 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives,' with their children shuttled between the two homes. The performance added fuel to the fire that the two were not living together.