Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Poonam Pandey Bikini Pictures: 5 times actor made jaws drop in racy two-piece

    First Published Sep 27, 2022, 8:00 PM IST

    Actor Poonam Pandey has been heating up things on social media with her racy pictures. From cleavage-revealing outfits to flaunting her bikini body, the model-turned-actor is a favourite of many on the internet. Here is a string of sexy bikini pictures wherein the actor is seen showing off her toned body.

    Image: Poonam Pandey/Instagram

    Bold, sexy and hot are just some of the synonyms that one would use to define actor Poonam Pandey. Controversy’s favourite child, Poonam’s Instagram handle is a treat for her fans. The model-turned-actor often sets the mercury rising by posting pictures of herself wearing racy outfits. Whether it is about a backless dress with a plunging neckline, a sultry gown with a thigh-high slit or a string of pictures in sexy bikinis, Poonam is known for her bold fashion. And if you are one of those who love to follow her on social media for her oh-so-hot pictures, then check out these five times when she showed off her bold avatar in a two-piece.

    Image: Poonam Pandey/Instagram

    Wearing a floral print bikini, Poonam Pandey looks hot in these pictures. The actor has put her boldest side on display as she strikes a sensuous pose for the camera while flaunting her toned body.

    ALSO READ: Bikini pictures: Hina Khan stuns in a monochromatic two-piece

    Image: Poonam Pandey/Instagram

    Wearing an animal print bikini, Poonam Pandey is seen having a gala time at a waterfall. The actor, once again, shows off some racy poses as the photographer captures her in a mood. This is not the first time that Poonam has dropped her sultry photos in a bikini on her Instagram handle.

    ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani unhappy with her outdoor schedule? Deets inside

    Image: Poonam Pandey/Instagram

    In fact, Poonam Pandey is known for spicing up things on her social media with her pictures and videos. In this picture too, the 'Nasha' actor can be seen sitting atop a tree's branch. Wearing an oversized shirt on top of the bikini, paired with black shoes, the actor's look is quite a mix of sexy and sporty.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    This animal print bikini that actor Poonam Pandey is seen wearing, is from a photoshoot that she did for a perfume brand. Here, she posed for the paparazzi as the actor was shooting for the brand by the pool side. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Poonam was last in Kangana Ranaut's reality TV show, 'Lock-Upp'.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Richa Chadha Ali Fazal wedding update Couple Mumbai reception to be held at a 176 year old mill drb

    Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Couple’s Mumbai reception to be held at a 176-year-old mill

    Deepika Padukone rushed to private hospital on Monday night reports drb

    Deepika Padukone rushed to private hospital on Monday night: reports

    Ponniyin Selvan I and Vikram Vedha tickets are to be sold for Rs 750 drb

    Ponniyin Selvan: I and Vikram Vedha tickets are to be sold for Rs 750?

    Asha Parekh to receive Dada Saheb Phalke Award: Unknown facts about the veteran actress RBA

    Asha Parekh to receive Dada Saheb Phalke Award: Unknown facts about the veteran actress

    Trailer of Zaid Khan Banaras receives overwhelming response

    Trailer of Zaid Khan’s Banaras receives overwhelming response

    Recent Stories

    Full-stack Development Demand in Modern Business Era

    Full-stack Development Demand in Modern Business Era

    Richa Chadha Ali Fazal wedding update Couple Mumbai reception to be held at a 176 year old mill drb

    Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Couple’s Mumbai reception to be held at a 176-year-old mill

    Chennai student shares ordeal about sexual assault by Uber auto driver Twitter thread goes viral gcw

    Chennai student shares ordeal about 'sexual assault' by Uber auto driver, Twitter thread goes viral

    Deepika Padukone rushed to private hospital on Monday night reports drb

    Deepika Padukone rushed to private hospital on Monday night: reports

    Tata Tiago EV to debut in India on September 28 Know expected price specs and more gcw

    Tata Tiago EV to debut in India on September 28; Know expected price, specs and more

    Recent Videos

    DRDO tests Very Short Range Air Defence System missile watch video

    WATCH: DRDO tests Very Short Range Air Defence System missile

    Video Icon
    Tractor and a Mercedes car crashed head-on near Tirupati; Watch what happened next

    Tractor and a Mercedes car crashed head-on near Tirupati; Watch what happened next

    Video Icon
    F16 fighter aircraft for war on terror? You are not fooling anybody Jaishankar tells Joe Biden administration

    F-16s for war on terror? 'You are not fooling anybody...' Jaishankar tells Joe Biden administration

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Over some time, I have been practising as a finisher - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Over some time, I've been practising as a finisher' - Karthik

    Video Icon