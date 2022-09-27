Poonam Pandey Bikini Pictures: 5 times actor made jaws drop in racy two-piece

Actor Poonam Pandey has been heating up things on social media with her racy pictures. From cleavage-revealing outfits to flaunting her bikini body, the model-turned-actor is a favourite of many on the internet. Here is a string of sexy bikini pictures wherein the actor is seen showing off her toned body.

Image: Poonam Pandey/Instagram

Bold, sexy and hot are just some of the synonyms that one would use to define actor Poonam Pandey. Controversy’s favourite child, Poonam’s Instagram handle is a treat for her fans. The model-turned-actor often sets the mercury rising by posting pictures of herself wearing racy outfits. Whether it is about a backless dress with a plunging neckline, a sultry gown with a thigh-high slit or a string of pictures in sexy bikinis, Poonam is known for her bold fashion. And if you are one of those who love to follow her on social media for her oh-so-hot pictures, then check out these five times when she showed off her bold avatar in a two-piece.

Image: Poonam Pandey/Instagram

Wearing a floral print bikini, Poonam Pandey looks hot in these pictures. The actor has put her boldest side on display as she strikes a sensuous pose for the camera while flaunting her toned body.

Image: Poonam Pandey/Instagram

Wearing an animal print bikini, Poonam Pandey is seen having a gala time at a waterfall. The actor, once again, shows off some racy poses as the photographer captures her in a mood. This is not the first time that Poonam has dropped her sultry photos in a bikini on her Instagram handle.

Image: Poonam Pandey/Instagram

In fact, Poonam Pandey is known for spicing up things on her social media with her pictures and videos. In this picture too, the 'Nasha' actor can be seen sitting atop a tree's branch. Wearing an oversized shirt on top of the bikini, paired with black shoes, the actor's look is quite a mix of sexy and sporty.

Image: Varinder Chawla