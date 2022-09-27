Sexy Bhojpuri actor: Shweta Sharma can beat Urfi Javed in boldness

These days Bhojpuri actors such as Akshara Singh, Monalisa and Namrata Malla are becoming hugely popular on social media for their hot looks. Joining them on the list is actor Shweta Sharma, another star from the regional film industry who can beat even Urfi Javed when it comes to flaunting the bold side.

Actress Urfi Javed is often in the news for her look and clothes. Her pictures and videos go viral on social media every day. Urfi always makes it to the headlines, thanks to her ‘hatke’ fashion sense. While many appreciate the actor for her bold fashion sense, she is also often targeted for the same by the trolls. Speaking on boldness, if there is one actor who can compete with Urfi at this, it is the Bhojpuri film industry’s actor, Shweta Sharma. If one follows Shweta Sharma on social media, one would know that she too is a front runner for showing off her bold self in front of the camera.

Shweta Sharma does not need any identity for those who are aware of the Bhojpuri film industry. She has become a well-known name in Bhojpuri cinema and is also very much discussed on social media.

Shweta Sharma is often in the headlines for her bold look on social media. People also call her ‘Urfi Javed’ of the Bhojpuri film industry. Shweta made her debut in the regional film industry with the album 'Gajab Karaiha' opposite Ritesh Pandey. She became a popular face with her very first Bhojpuri song itself.

Shweta Sharma often shares her bold pictures with her fans on social media on a daily basis. Her look and style in the pictures are worth seeing. This is the reason why Shweta's pictures and videos always go viral on the internet.

