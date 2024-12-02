Sara Ali Khan enjoying holiday with rumored boyfriend Arjun Pratap Bajwa? Actress sparks romance rumors

Sara Ali Khan sparks romance rumors with Arjun Pratap Bajwa after sharing holiday pictures from Rajasthan, further fueling speculation about their relationship following their Kedarnath trip.

Sara Ali Khan has once again sparked dating rumors, this time with model-turned-politician Arjun Pratap Bajwa. The rumors started after pictures from their trip to Kedarnath went viral, and their latest holiday photos have only added fuel to the speculation.

Sara recently shared a series of pictures on her Instagram stories showcasing her trip to Rajasthan. She posted pictures of herself enjoying the scenic beauty, including one of her camel ride and another with a hotel staff member. Her posts caught the public's attention due to previous rumors about her and Arjun.

Arjun Pratap Bajwa also shared his own pictures from the same holiday location, further intensifying the rumors. In one of his posts, he shared a mirror selfie from the hotel gym, which coincidentally matched the timing of Sara’s holiday photos, making fans wonder about their relationship.

Previously, the duo had sparked speculation after they were seen together during their Kedarnath trip. Both Sara and Arjun posted similar pictures from the religious shrine. The two were spotted together seeking blessings, fueling rumors that there might be something between them.

Sara was earlier rumored to be dating her Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan, but neither confirmed the relationship. She was also linked to actor Veer Pahariya in the past. On the work front, Sara was last seen in Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan and will next appear in Metro In Dino.



