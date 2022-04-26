Will Smith is yet to make a personal apology to Chris Rock for Oscar slap?

The ‘King Richard’ actor, who is presently in India on a ‘spiritual journey’, has not yet made a personal apology to Chris Rock over the slapping incident that took place during the 94th Academy Awards.

Actor Will Smith is presently in India and is reportedly undergoing a “spiritual journey” for meditation and yoga. His trip to India comes nearly a month after the infamous ‘slap’ incident that took place during the awards ceremony at the Oscars 2022.

For the unversed, Will Smith had slapped Oscar 2022’s host Chris Rock for a ‘distasteful’ joke on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith over alopecia. However, soon after the incident, when Smith went to the stage to pick up his Oscar for ‘King Richard’, he apologised to the Academy for his behaviour.

Will Smith had also made a public apology through his social media posts, accepting that his act was wrong and unjustified. He had also resigned from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Science. Meanwhile, the Academy which had called out Smith’s act decided to put a ban on him for the future award ceremonies.

ALSO READ: Will Smith in India, Hollywood actor lands in Mumbai airport; Read details

However, fresh reports claim that Smith has not yet made a personal apology to Chris Rock, whom he had slapped in front of the audience during the live telecast of the 94th Academy Awards. At the same time, his ‘spiritual’ trip to India for yoga and meditation is being called out for the same.

ALSO READ: Here's what Will Smith has to say after 10 years ban from Oscars; read his statement

Many from Hollywood have claimed that Will Smith’s India trip was to ensure that he “never again allow violence to overtake reason”. But, since he still has not made a personal apology to Chris Rock, insiders are calling out his trip as “cynical and ridiculous”. Quoting an insider from Hollywood, a Page Six report said, “No amount of Namastes will make up for that.”

The actor landed in Mumbai on Saturday at the Kalina airport where he was spotted in a white t-shirt. A People report claimed that Will Smith is “on a journey inward,” post the infamous slap incident with Chris Rock.