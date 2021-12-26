  • Facebook
    Salman Khan wanted to be a writer but became ACTOR: Here are 7 facts that Bhai's fans should know

    First Published Dec 26, 2021, 7:22 PM IST
    December 27, Salman Khan will turn 56; so we bring you seven facts that you didn't know about him on his birthday eve

    Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently in the news because he was bit by a non-venomous snake at his Panvel farmhouse early morning today. Later, he was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and discharged soon.

    As soon as the news came out, the star's fans sent 'get well soon' messages on social media. Soon, Salman's father Salim Khan comforted his fans by saying nothing to worry about as the actor is perfectly fine. Salman is one of the most loved and popular actors in India. He made his place in this industry with his hard work and charm. Today on Salman Khan's birthday eve we will tell you 7 unknown facts about the 'Bhai Of Bollywood'
     

    Salman Khan never used his father Salim Khan's name to enter Bollywood.  It is said that during his first audition, no one knew that he was the elder son of Salim Khan.

    Salman wanted to become a writer. Did you know he penned scripts for his films like Veer and Chandramukhi.
     

    NO, Salman Khan's first movie was not Maine Pyaar Kiya; it was Biwi Ho Toh Aisi in 1988 with Rekha. And after Maine Pyaar Kiya he was jobless for more than 6 months.

     Salman Khan's favourite restaurant is allegedly China Garden in Mumbai. He loves Chinese food. Salman also loves Mutton biryani.
     

    Salman Khan is a soap lover, and it is said that the star has a stock of soaps in his restroom. He also loves stylish leather handstitched boots. Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: SS Rajamouli directs Salman Khan; Alia Bhatt becomes DOP as Jr NTR, Ram Charan spectate

    Salman Khan favourite actors are Hema Malini, late actor Dilip Kumar and Sylvester Stallone. Sunidhi Chauhan and Sonu Nigam are his favourite Indian singers.

    Besides acting, Salman Khan is a fantastic artist. He could be a professional swimmer, too, had he not decided his acting career. He also loves horse riding and cycling. Also Read: Did Shah Rukh Khan start shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan? Here's what we know

