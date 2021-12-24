  • Facebook
    Did Shah Rukh Khan start shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan? Here's what we know

    Will Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan be seen together in Tiger 3? Here's what we know about the same. Salman Khan's Tiger franchise had always created noise due to the stellar cast.  
     

    Did Shah Rukh Khan start shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan? Here's what we know
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 24, 2021, 10:00 PM IST
    Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan shall be seen together in Tiger 3. Rejoice fans of SRK and Sallu Bhai. What else can you ask for? The superstars have been good friends for a long time, and they are now ready to share the screen again in Salman Khan's movie Tiger 3. As per reports, the actor has already started shooting the movie, and he shall be playing the role of a raw officer in the movie. 

    Reportedly, the actor shall be having a 12-day shooting schedule in Mumbai and then shall move abroad for the shooting of Pathan. The source had revealed that there would be a 12-day schedule at Yash Raj Studios in Andheri. While Salman will not join Shah Rukh in this stint, the two actors will share the frame at some point for the combination scenes of Tiger 3. After Shah Rukh wraps up his portions, he will fly out for the foreign schedule of Pathan, where a romantic song with leading lady Deepika Padukone and some action scenes will be canned   

    Also read: Salman Khan warns Karan Johar at SS Rajamouli’s RRR event; here's what he said

    The report further stated that SRK was supposed to complete the schedule in October, but due to the Aryan Khan drug case, things got delayed. That month, Shah Rukh was slated to lead a 10-day shoot at a south Mumbai hospital for Atlee's film before flying off to Spain. But he put all the shoots on hold then, to single-mindedly focus on his son's legal battle. Now, he is picking up where he left off. After Shah Rukh's shoot and the Delhi schedule with Salman and Katrina Kaif in mid-January, Tiger 3 will be almost complete, the report further said.  What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan shooting for Salman Khan's Tiger 3? Let us know about the same.

    Also read:Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai to Salman Khan, stars that romanced actors nearly half their age; see pics
     

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2021, 10:00 PM IST
