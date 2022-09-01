Koffee With Karan 7: Was Tiger Shroff dating Disha Patani? Heropanti reveals relationship status

A lot has been said and written about the rumoured break-up of actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff. Now, a final word on his relationship status has been revealed by the ‘Heropanti’ actor on the Koffee couch, when he appeared with his ‘Ganpat’ co-star, actor Kriti Sanon.

For nearly six years, there have been strong rumours about Tiger Shroff dating Disha Patani. But all these years, the two have never confirmed a thing about their relationship, and instead maintained that they are really “good friends”.

A few months ago, gossip mills were abuzz that not all had been well between Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. Just days before the release of Disha-starrer Ek Villain Returns’, there were talks that the two actors allegedly ended their relationship. These rumours quite hit their fans; however, no confirmation on either their rumoured relationship or the alleged break-up was given by either of the two.

Cut to the present, Tiger Shroff has finally revealed his relationship status! The actor, along with Kriti Sanon, featured in the latest episode of Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ which featured on Thursday. And when you have a star, who has been trying to keep his personal life really private, attending Karan’s chat show, you do find out something or the other about their relationship status.

“Are you dating Disha Patani?” was the first question that Karan Johar threw at Tiger Shroff after he was done introducing his new guests and having a tad bit of formal conversation with them at the beginning. “I am just very good friends just like I have always been,” said Tiger in response, which was outrightly rejected by Karan.

Karan Johar also highlighted how Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff had made it a ritual to visit a particular restaurant in South Mumbai where the two were seen together for food dates, every Sunday. Speaking about it, Tiger said, “We like eating the same food, maybe that’s why we go to that same restaurant.”

But Karan Johar did not give up there! He once again asked Tiger Shroff: “Are you dating her (Disha Patani) just now because there was a rumoured break-up?” In response to this, he said, “Oh really? Well, there have been speculations on us for a very long time. We have always maintained that we are amazing friends, which is what it is today.

Tiger Shroff’s relationship status was once again confirmed by Karan Johar, who asked him, “You are single then? Is there someone lurking in the vicinity, or are there many?” Tiger was quick enough to not bat his eyes before answering: “I think I am the only one lurking right now; because I am single.” Later, during the show, Tiger did tell Karan that even though he is single right now, he was in a realtionship in the past; however, he did not reveal much details about it.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in the upcoming film ‘Ganapath’, where he has once again been cast opposite actor Kriti Sanon. The two had debuted together in the Hindi film industry with ‘Heropanti’.