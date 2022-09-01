Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Not Ananya Panday; Karan Johar to fix up a date for Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur?

    Filmmaker Karan Johar seems to be arranging a 'soiree' between actors Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapoor as Tiger Shroff vouches for it. In the latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan', Kriti said that she has been single for a while now, and that she would look good with Aditya.

    First Published Sep 1, 2022, 8:44 AM IST

    For those who watch Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, would be well aware of the word ‘manifest’ that has been highly used in every single episode of the new season. As per Karan’s belief, any (single) actor who sat on the couch and ‘manifested’ for a partner, did really get one. Thus, when Kriti Sanon arrived at the show along with her ‘Ganapath’ co-star Tiger Shroff, she was very well told about how lucky the couch was!

    In the latest episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’, Kriti Sanon admitted that she has been single for a while now. Karan Johar, who often brings the audience some juicy info on the personal lives of the stars, spoke about a rumour that said there was something cooking up between Kriti and actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

    “Someone at my party said that Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur look so good together. We caught them canoodling in a corner, as in chatting,” said Karan Johar to Kriti Sanon. The ‘Mimi’ actor then said to Karan, “We do look good together. You know me I will never canoodle in a corner.” “He is a really nice guy and good-looking. And we chat sometimes whenever we sort of bump into each other and that is about it. There is not anything else,” she added.

    While Kriti Sanon did clarify it well that she and Aditya Roy Kapur have nothing going on between them, Karan Johar seems to be planning on sending the two out on a date. Talking about the couch, Karan Johar said, “You know this couch has been really lucky. Like it’s happened with Katrina and Vicky, it’s happened with Ranbir and Alia.. If you wish for something, say it on this couch. This couch actually fulfils dreams.”

    “So I’ve to basically say a name here?” said Kriti Sanon before she turned to Tiger Shroff and asked, “Do you have a name for me?” Tiger too seemed interested in seeing Kriti pair up with Aditya Roy Kapur, and said, “For you, yes. He did mention Aditya Roy Kapur. I think you guys would look really good together. You know, both of you are tall, both of you are smarter.”

    Karan Johar then put across the idea of setting uo a date for Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur. “Should I arrange this soiree? I have a restaurant in town, we can all go out together and hang out,” he asked Kriti, to which she responded in “Ya, let’s hang out.”

    Interestingly, there have been rumours about things cooking up between Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Panday, hints of which were dropped in an episode that featured her with actor Vijay Deverakonda. However, no official confirmation on this has come out yet by either of the actors.

