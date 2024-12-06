Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan’s epic reunion sends fans into frenzy at Devendra Fadnavis' oath even

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's epic reunion at Devendra Fadnavis' oath ceremony thrilled fans, with their hug becoming the highlight of the event.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, two of Bollywood's biggest stars, recently caused a stir at Devendra Fadnavis' oath-taking ceremony in Mumbai. The two actors, dressed in black pant-suits, shared a warm hug, leaving fans ecstatic and social media buzzing with excitement.

The grand event, held at Azad Maidan, saw several high-profile personalities, including Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Madhuri Dixit, in attendance. The highlight, however, was the reunion of Salman and Shah Rukh, which quickly became the talk of the town.

Along with the Bollywood stars, sports legend Sachin Tendulkar and business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani were also present. Their presence added to the glamour of the ceremony, marking a significant political event in Maharashtra's history.

Devendra Fadnavis, who took oath as the Chief Minister for the third time, was joined by his wife, Amruta. She expressed her joy, calling it a “beautiful day” as her husband not only became an MLA for the sixth time but also assumed the CM’s responsibilities.

Latest Videos