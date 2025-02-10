Saif Ali Khan to keep gun at home after intruder attack? Here's what we know

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is recovering from a stabbing incident at his Bandra residence on January 16, 2025. An intruder entered through his son Jeh’s room, leading to a confrontation where Saif sustained multiple stab wounds. He later shared his views on gun ownership, security, and the attack

Incident Overview

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is currently recovering from a stabbing incident that took place at his Bandra residence on January 16, 2025. The attack occurred when an intruder broke into his house through his youngest son Jeh’s room during the early hours of the day. Despite sustaining multiple stab wounds, including two serious ones near his spine, the actor managed to go to the hospital on his own, accompanied by his son Taimur

Saif Ali Khan’s Thoughts on Gun Ownership

Reflecting on the incident, Saif mentioned that he previously owned a gun but decided to let go of it, believing it could pose a risk, especially with children around. He recalled how, in Pataudi, many people, including Rajwaras and Rajasthanis, expressed disbelief that the assailant managed to escape. He also shared that his father used to keep a shotgun by his bed but felt that sometimes accidents happen due to the presence of firearms

Current Security and Protective Measures

The actor clarified that he does not keep any weapons at home, except for ceremonial and decorative swords. Following the attack, some people advised him to keep protection at all times due to safety concerns. However, he maintained that he does not feel under any real threat and does not believe that owning a gun would change anything

Saif’s Perspective on the Attack

Saif described the incident as a burglary attempt that went wrong rather than a premeditated attack. He believes that the intruder’s life is now in greater turmoil than his own. The attack unfolded when he was startled awake by noises from Jeh’s room, where he discovered the intruder in a heated argument with their house help. Without hesitation, he stepped in unarmed to confront the assailant, prioritizing the safety of his household staff

