Saif Ali Khan to keep gun at home after intruder attack? Here's what we know

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is recovering from a stabbing incident at his Bandra residence on January 16, 2025. An intruder entered through his son Jeh’s room, leading to a confrontation where Saif sustained multiple stab wounds. He later shared his views on gun ownership, security, and the attack

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 11:05 AM IST

Incident Overview

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is currently recovering from a stabbing incident that took place at his Bandra residence on January 16, 2025. The attack occurred when an intruder broke into his house through his youngest son Jeh’s room during the early hours of the day. Despite sustaining multiple stab wounds, including two serious ones near his spine, the actor managed to go to the hospital on his own, accompanied by his son Taimur

budget 2025
article_image2

Saif Ali Khan’s Thoughts on Gun Ownership

Reflecting on the incident, Saif mentioned that he previously owned a gun but decided to let go of it, believing it could pose a risk, especially with children around. He recalled how, in Pataudi, many people, including Rajwaras and Rajasthanis, expressed disbelief that the assailant managed to escape. He also shared that his father used to keep a shotgun by his bed but felt that sometimes accidents happen due to the presence of firearms

article_image3

Current Security and Protective Measures

The actor clarified that he does not keep any weapons at home, except for ceremonial and decorative swords. Following the attack, some people advised him to keep protection at all times due to safety concerns. However, he maintained that he does not feel under any real threat and does not believe that owning a gun would change anything

article_image4

Saif’s Perspective on the Attack

Saif described the incident as a burglary attempt that went wrong rather than a premeditated attack. He believes that the intruder’s life is now in greater turmoil than his own. The attack unfolded when he was startled awake by noises from Jeh’s room, where he discovered the intruder in a heated argument with their house help. Without hesitation, he stepped in unarmed to confront the assailant, prioritizing the safety of his household staff

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ed Sheeran impresses Bengaluru fans by singing 'Chuttamalle' in Telugu with Shilpa Rao [WATCH] NTI

Ed Sheeran impresses Bengaluru fans by singing 'Chuttamalle' in Telugu with Shilpa Rao [WATCH]

Kanye West deactivates X account amid controversy: Here's why? NTI

Kanye West deactivates X account amid controversy: Here's why?

'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' drops intense new teaser ahead of epic conclusion [WATCH] NTI

'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' drops intense new teaser ahead of epic conclusion [WATCH]

Ed Sheeran's Bengaluru street Show stopped by authorities, DCP reveals the reason; Read on NTI

Ed Sheeran's Bengaluru street show stopped by authorities, DCP reveals the reason; Read on

Singer Raftaar comments on hip-hop diss tracks: 'Extract the learning, not drama..' NTI

Singer Raftaar comments on hip-hop diss tracks: 'Extract the learning, not drama..'

Recent Stories

PM Modi embarks on 4-day key visit to France & US. Here's his itinerary for high-stakes diplomatic tour shk

PM Modi embarks on 4-day key visit to France & US. Here's his itinerary for high-stakes diplomatic tour

SBI Clerk Admit Card: Check direct link and easy steps to download, admit card will be made available today iwh

SBI Clerk Admit Card: Check direct link and easy steps to download, admit card will be made available today

Atlassian Analyst ‘Incrementally Positive’ On Stock Yet Remains On Sidelines: Retail Turns Increasingly Bullish

Atlassian Analyst ‘Incrementally Positive’ On Stock Yet Remains On Sidelines: Retail Turns Increasingly Bullish

Digital Detox: 7 Simple ways to reduce digital overload

Digital Detox: 7 Simple ways to reduce digital overload

Ed Sheeran impresses Bengaluru fans by singing 'Chuttamalle' in Telugu with Shilpa Rao [WATCH] NTI

Ed Sheeran impresses Bengaluru fans by singing 'Chuttamalle' in Telugu with Shilpa Rao [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Vicky Kaushal Shows Intense Training Journey for Chhaava, from Heavy Weights to Piercing Ears

Vicky Kaushal Shows Intense Training Journey for Chhaava, from Heavy Weights to Piercing Ears

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Sunita Williams' EXTENDED Stay: Know Space's Deadly Effects on Body

Infographic Hub | Sunita Williams' EXTENDED Stay: Know Space's Deadly Effects on Body

Video Icon
Chandigarh Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Youth Congress Protesters Against BJP Govt

Chandigarh Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Youth Congress Protesters Against BJP Govt

Video Icon
CM Yogi Enjoys Quality Time with Grandchildren in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand

CM Yogi Enjoys Quality Time with Grandchildren in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand

Video Icon
Maha Shivratri 2025 🕉️ Shubh Muhurat, Date & Puja Rituals You Must Know 🙏

Maha Shivratri 2025 🕉️ Shubh Muhurat, Date & Puja Rituals You Must Know 🙏

Video Icon