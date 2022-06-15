Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani oozes hotness in these latest cleavage flaunting selfies in bikini

    First Published Jun 15, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

    Disha Patani flaunts her cleave in a black bikini, right after a swim in the waters, which is all that you need to check on.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Disha Patani has been vacationing in Barcelona, Spain and has been giving us some major travel goals. The ‘Radhe’ actor, who recently turned a year older, has set the internet on fire with her pictures from what looks like a solo birthday trip. Born in 1992, Disha turned 30 on Monday. Many from the industry wished Disha as she embarked upon her the ‘big 30’ journey. However, one wish that remained special came from her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff who had a sweet message for his “action hero” rumoured girlfriend. Meanwhile, from travelling pictures to food photos and mirror selfies, Disha has been dropping some bomb pictures on her social media, those that her fans can’t miss!

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Recently, taking to her Instagram stories, Disha Patani shared a couple of selfies from her Barca vacay! In one of the selfies, Disha was seen wearing a hot black bikini that put her cleavage on a show.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    The other picture showed her with wet hair and with a towel on, hinting that Disha might have straight got out from the waters after a swim. Not to forget that in the previous picture, the beach was clearly visible in the background.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Apart from these, Disha Patani had shared a couple of hot mirror selfies as well. In one of those pictures, the actress gave a view of her toned body as she is flaunting black and red bikinis.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Disha Patani also showed off her bare thighs in an intimate picture as she held a pink rose in one hand and clicked a picture with another hand. The actress received over 1.9 million likes on these pictures that she posted. Apart from these, Disha continues to share a series of pictures from her birthday vacation. And we’d be lying if we say we are not waiting for her to post some more hot stuff from her vacation!

