Disha Patani oozes hotness in these latest cleavage flaunting selfies in bikini
Disha Patani flaunts her cleave in a black bikini, right after a swim in the waters, which is all that you need to check on.
Image: Disha Patani/Instagram
Disha Patani has been vacationing in Barcelona, Spain and has been giving us some major travel goals. The ‘Radhe’ actor, who recently turned a year older, has set the internet on fire with her pictures from what looks like a solo birthday trip. Born in 1992, Disha turned 30 on Monday. Many from the industry wished Disha as she embarked upon her the ‘big 30’ journey. However, one wish that remained special came from her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff who had a sweet message for his “action hero” rumoured girlfriend. Meanwhile, from travelling pictures to food photos and mirror selfies, Disha has been dropping some bomb pictures on her social media, those that her fans can’t miss!
Image: Disha Patani/Instagram
Recently, taking to her Instagram stories, Disha Patani shared a couple of selfies from her Barca vacay! In one of the selfies, Disha was seen wearing a hot black bikini that put her cleavage on a show.
ALSO READ: Want a hot body like Disha Patani? Here’s her fitness routine
Image: Disha Patani/Instagram
The other picture showed her with wet hair and with a towel on, hinting that Disha might have straight got out from the waters after a swim. Not to forget that in the previous picture, the beach was clearly visible in the background.
ALSO READ: Hot and sexy Disha Patani flaunts cleavage in sultry black corset
Image: Disha Patani/Instagram
Apart from these, Disha Patani had shared a couple of hot mirror selfies as well. In one of those pictures, the actress gave a view of her toned body as she is flaunting black and red bikinis.
Image: Disha Patani/Instagram
Disha Patani also showed off her bare thighs in an intimate picture as she held a pink rose in one hand and clicked a picture with another hand. The actress received over 1.9 million likes on these pictures that she posted. Apart from these, Disha continues to share a series of pictures from her birthday vacation. And we’d be lying if we say we are not waiting for her to post some more hot stuff from her vacation!