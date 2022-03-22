RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli in Kolkata; pose in front of Howrah Bridge

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR visit Kolkata’s famous Howrah Bridge ahead of ‘RRR’s release!

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' will be released in 3D globally on Friday, March 25. The pan-India cast of the big-ticket film recently landed in Kolkata and toured the city's popular and oldest, Howrah Bridge, as part of their multi-city trip through other country towns.

As part of the film's marketing and promotion, Ram Charan, Junior NTR, and director SS Rajamouli were obviously pleased to tour the oldest Howrah Bridge and posed for photographers.

After visiting Delhi, Punjab, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Hyderabad, and Dubai, the 'RRR' crew travelled to Baroda to see the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Statue of Unity. Surprisingly, it is the first film to visit an Indian historical landmark. The actors released the most recent images from their Kolkata tour, heightening fans' excitement even further.

Interestingly, setting another benchmark, India’s most significant action drama, S.S Rajamouli’s RRR is the first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema. Aside from major stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, the film has a star-studded cast. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Olivia Morris will play major parts, while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alia Doody will play supporting characters. Also Read: RRR: Junior NTR, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli visit Golden temple in Amritsar (Pictures)