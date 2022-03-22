Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RRR: Ram Charan, Junior NTR's film to release in 3D

    SS Rajamouli's highly awaited 'RRR,' starring Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt, will be released in 2D and 3D globally.
     

    RRR Ram Charan, Junior NTR's film to release in 3D RCB
    Author
    Richa Barua
    Bangalore, First Published Mar 22, 2022, 12:53 PM IST

    The makers of the big-screen extravaganza and multi-lingual film RRR, which also stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR for the first time on screen, have opted to distribute the action thriller in several formats such as Dolby Cinema, IMAX, and 3D. Rajamouli and the 'RRR' team just published a new poster indicating that moviegoers would be able to see the film in 3D.

    Rajamouli, known for large-scale films like 'Baahubali', feels that some movies are best watched on the big screen and in 3D format because they take the audience to that age and make them feel like they are a part of it. Similarly, 'RRR' has been told with the audience in mind.

    Also Read: RRR: Junior NTR, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli visit Golden temple in Amritsar (Pictures)

    With such grandeur and extraordinary effects, moviegoers will be able to witness never-before-seen action and drama in 3D with 'RRR,' genuinely making it a captivating theatrical experience. Interestingly, India's largest action movie, S.S Rajamouli's 'RRR,' is the first Indian film to be released in Dolby Cinema.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by SS Rajamouli (@ssrajamouli)

    Aside from major stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, the film has a star-studded cast. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Olivia Morris will play major parts, while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alia Doody will play supporting characters.

    Also Read: RRR: SS Rajamouli’s team to begin extensive tour across India and Dubai

    PEN Studios' Jayanti Lal Gada has acquired theatre distribution rights in North India and international electronic rights in all languages. The film will be distributed in the North Territory by Pen Marudhar.

    D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments produces the Telugu-language historical action drama film. 'RRR' will be released on March 25.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2022, 12:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    83 on Netflix, Hotstar: Kapil Dev's first reaction after watching Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's film RCB

    83 on Netflix, Hotstar: Kapil Dev's first reaction after watching Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's film

    Guns and Gulaans Dulquer Salmaan Rajkumamar Rao reveal their 90s look for Netflixs next drb

    Guns and Gulaans: Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkumamar Rao reveal their 90s look for Netflix’s next

    Aamir Khan trolled for praising The Kashmir Files old video criticising PM Modi goes viral drb

    Aamir Khan trolled for praising The Kashmir Files; old video criticising PM Modi goes viral

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here's what Juhi Chawla feels about Aryan Khan, Suhana and Jhanvi Mehta representing KKR Kolkata Knight Riders-ayh

    Here's what Juhi Chawla feels about Aryan, Suhana and Jhanvi representing KKR

    Bengali readers Fascinated by Bong Trend- the new creation of Bangla Hunt to entertain the Bengali Community

    Bengali readers Fascinated by Bong Trend- the new creation of Bangla Hunt to entertain the Bengali Community

    Recent Stories

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: Mithali Raj registers unwanted golden duck record-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Mithali Raj registers unwanted golden duck record

    Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case: ED conducts raid at Goawala complex in Mumbai

    Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case: ED conducts raid at Goawala complex in Mumbai

    83 on Netflix, Hotstar: Kapil Dev's first reaction after watching Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's film RCB

    83 on Netflix, Hotstar: Kapil Dev's first reaction after watching Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's film

    Every country fails to meet WHO's air quality standards in 2021: Report - ADT

    Every country fails to meet WHO's air quality standards in 2021: Report

    Ileana D'Cruz's 7 hottest bikini moments shared on Instagram RCB

    Ileana D'Cruz's 7 hottest bikini moments shared on Instagram

    Recent Videos

    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    Some men do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree takes on critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon
    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon