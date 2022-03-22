RRR: Ram Charan, Junior NTR's film to release in 3D

The makers of the big-screen extravaganza and multi-lingual film RRR, which also stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR for the first time on screen, have opted to distribute the action thriller in several formats such as Dolby Cinema, IMAX, and 3D. Rajamouli and the 'RRR' team just published a new poster indicating that moviegoers would be able to see the film in 3D.

Rajamouli, known for large-scale films like 'Baahubali', feels that some movies are best watched on the big screen and in 3D format because they take the audience to that age and make them feel like they are a part of it. Similarly, 'RRR' has been told with the audience in mind.

Also Read: RRR: Junior NTR, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli visit Golden temple in Amritsar (Pictures)

With such grandeur and extraordinary effects, moviegoers will be able to witness never-before-seen action and drama in 3D with 'RRR,' genuinely making it a captivating theatrical experience. Interestingly, India's largest action movie, S.S Rajamouli's 'RRR,' is the first Indian film to be released in Dolby Cinema.

Aside from major stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, the film has a star-studded cast. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Olivia Morris will play major parts, while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alia Doody will play supporting characters.

Also Read: RRR: SS Rajamouli’s team to begin extensive tour across India and Dubai

PEN Studios' Jayanti Lal Gada has acquired theatre distribution rights in North India and international electronic rights in all languages. The film will be distributed in the North Territory by Pen Marudhar.

D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments produces the Telugu-language historical action drama film. 'RRR' will be released on March 25.