Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RRR: Junior NTR, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli visit Golden temple in Amritsar (Pictures)

    First Published Mar 21, 2022, 1:08 PM IST

    The SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' team is on a promotional spree, visiting different cities across the country ahead of its release.

    After Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Dubai, the RRR team includes Junior NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, and director SS Rajamouli recently visited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Statue of Unity in Baroda, Delhi's CP area and now they are at Amritsar, Punjab.

    The creators and cast published the most recent images from the Baroda visit, much to the astonishment of their followers and heightening the suspense.
     

    According to the highly awaited film's multi-city tour promotions, the Golden Temple in Amritsar visited to seek blessings for their film ahead of its release.

    The makers shared latest images from the Golden temple visit, much to the surprise of their fans and building the anticipation even further. 
     

    The producers have devised a comprehensive promotional strategy in which they will visit the country's key prospective markets for film promotion from March 18th to 22nd. Interestingly, India's most significant action movie, S.S Rajamouli's RRR, is the first Indian film released in Dolby Cinema. Also Read: All is not well with Prabhas; Radhe Shyam star in Barcelona, undergoes a surgery

    The film includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.
     

    PEN Studios' Jayanti Lal Gada has acquired theatre distribution rights in North India and international electronic rights in all languages. The film will be distributed in the North Territory by Pen Marudhar. Also Read: The Kashmir Files: Every Indian should watch it, says Aamir Khan

    D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments produces the Telugu-language historical action drama film. RRR will be released on March 25th, 2022. Also Read: Tamil, Telugu Youtuber turned actress Gayathri passes away in tragic car accident

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Urfi Javed running a marathon in heels backless top and white shorts drb

    Watch Urfi Javed running a marathon in heels, backless top and white shorts

    Daddy Yankee declares his retirement announces it with farewell tour of new Legendaddy album drb

    Daddy Yankee declares his retirement; announces it with farewell tour of new ‘Legendaddy’ album

    These 5 videos of Mahesh Babu daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni prove she is a star already drb

    These 5 videos of Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni prove she’s a star already

    kpop Watch BTS Jin Suga and Jungkook try to ignore V here is why

    Watch: BTS’s Jin, Suga and Jungkook try to ignore V; here is why

    Priyanka Chopra's Rolls-Royce Ghost is now owned by Bengaluru entrepreneur RCB

    Priyanka Chopra's Rolls-Royce Ghost is now owned by Bengaluru entrepreneur

    Recent Stories

    Priyanka Chopra, are you listening? Did Miley Cyrus say 'F**k Nick Jonas' at Lollapalooza Chile concert? RCB

    Priyanka Chopra, are you listening? Did Miley Cyrus say 'F**k Nick Jonas' at Lollapalooza Chile concert?

    Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja to soon become parents; share gorgeous maternity pics drb

    Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja to soon become parents; share gorgeous maternity pics

    football ligue 1 Kylian Mbappe sends strong message to PSG teammates after loss to Monaco snt

    'Respect each other': Kylian Mbappe sends strong message to PSG teammates

    Wife not cooking mutton Telangana man dials 100 six times to complain held gcw

    Wife not cooking mutton: Telangana man dials 100 six times to complain, held

    Tamil Telugu Youtuber turned actress Gayathri passes away in tragic car accident drb

    Tamil, Telugu Youtuber turned actress Gayathri passes away in tragic car accident

    Recent Videos

    football ISL 2021-22 runner-up Kerala Blasters' will fight back next year, believes coach Vukomanovic snt

    ISL 2021-22 runner-up Kerala Blasters' will fight back next year, believes coach Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    football Kattimani is one of the best goalkeepers in India, says ISL champions Hyderabad FC's Marquez snt

    Kattimani is one of the best goalkeepers in India, says ISL champions Hyderabad FC's coach

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Playing in front of the fans will make job easy, says Kerala Blasters coach snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final: Playing in front of the fans will make job easy, says Kerala Blasters coach

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final: Kerala Blasters are a strong team admits Hyderabad FC's coach snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final: Kerala Blasters are a strong team, admits Hyderabad FC's coach

    Video Icon
    Indian student Naveen's family relieved after news of his body reaching India, thanks PM for efforts - ycb

    Indian student Naveen's family relieved after news of his body reaching India, thanks PM for efforts

    Video Icon