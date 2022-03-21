RRR: Junior NTR, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli visit Golden temple in Amritsar (Pictures)

The SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' team is on a promotional spree, visiting different cities across the country ahead of its release.

After Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Dubai, the RRR team includes Junior NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, and director SS Rajamouli recently visited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Statue of Unity in Baroda, Delhi's CP area and now they are at Amritsar, Punjab.

The creators and cast published the most recent images from the Baroda visit, much to the astonishment of their followers and heightening the suspense.



According to the highly awaited film's multi-city tour promotions, the Golden Temple in Amritsar visited to seek blessings for their film ahead of its release.

The makers shared latest images from the Golden temple visit, much to the surprise of their fans and building the anticipation even further.



The producers have devised a comprehensive promotional strategy in which they will visit the country's key prospective markets for film promotion from March 18th to 22nd. Interestingly, India's most significant action movie, S.S Rajamouli's RRR, is the first Indian film released in Dolby Cinema.

The film includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.



PEN Studios' Jayanti Lal Gada has acquired theatre distribution rights in North India and international electronic rights in all languages. The film will be distributed in the North Territory by Pen Marudhar.