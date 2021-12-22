Round up-2021: From The Kapil Sharma Show to Kaun Banega Crorepati here are the most watched shows

There have been many TV shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, Kaun Banega Crorepati which have been the most-watched shows on the sets of Indian television. Here take a look at the list of popular Hindi shows which were famous in 2021.



Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 and The Kapil Sharma Show came back on the small screen in August. They both are one of the most-watched Hindi television shows. The Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) had released the viewing pattern of the Indian masses.

Anupamaa had raked the Television Rating Point (TRP). The plot of the story revolves around the life of a middle-class homemaker named Anupamaa. The daily soap has the stellar cast of Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna.



Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is another most watched and famous TV show. The sitcom is directed by Dharmesh Mehta, Dheeraj Palshetkar and Malav Rajda. The stellar cast includes Dilip Joshi Sailesh Loda, Munmun Dutta, Sunayna Fozdar, and Amit Bhatt, among the others.



The show was premiered this year and had got a good response. This was because of the show’s host Amitabh Bachchan who used to give creative dialogues and also talk about the struggles that the contestants used to go through. Weekdays showed that common people are sitting on the seat while weekends showed that celebrity visitors are seen on the hot seat.

The Kapil Sharma Show came with a new season in August. The show had gone off air in February due to the host Kapil Sharma, who had taken a break. The team of the show consists of Archana Puran Singh, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lahiri, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai The show took the fifth spot on the rating chart. Pranali Rathod, Harshad Chopda and Karishma Sawan are seen taking the story ahead, while earlier Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi were seen in the lead roles.