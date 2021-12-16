  • Facebook
    Netizens cannot stop praising Dilip Joshi's Daughter Niyati for THIS reason; details inside

    Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actor Dilip Joshi's daughter is highly being praised on social media. Read what the netizens have to say about her.

    Mumbai, First Published Dec 16, 2021, 11:54 AM IST
    Actor Dilip Joshi's daughter Niyati recently got married. Her wedding was the talk of the town, and so was the heartfelt letter that her father, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’ actor, wrote for her. Niyati had a traditional Gujrati wedding recently. Since then, she has been in the news for all the right reasons.

    And again on Thursday, Dilip Joshi’s daughter, Niyati, made fresh headlines. Social media cannot stop praising her for this one act. In the wedding pictures of Niyati on social media, her grey hair is clearly visible. She did not colour the grey hair to hide them, reflecting on her simplicity which has gone down really well with the social media users.

    When Dilip Joshi and Niyati's pictures were posted by the wedding photographer who did Niyati’s wedding shoot, one of the users took notice of her grey hair and instantly shot a “thank you” comment for not hiding the greys.

    Brides are always very particular about their wedding look from top to bottom. And when Niyati chose to keep her hair ‘real’, the normalised ageing and greying of hair in the best fashionable manner. Another user commented on Niyati’s ‘guts’, saying that she was courageous enough to keep her grey hair at her wedding.

    One more social media user spoke of believing in one's self. The user mentioned how Niyati has proved that the key to being gorgeous is to believe in yourself. Niyati donned a pretty red saree on her D-day and paired it with traditional gold jewellery.

    Take a look at how Niyati has set a new benchmark for all the brides-to-be:


    Earlier, on Tuesday, Dilip Joshi wrote a heartfelt note for his ‘little girl’ Niyati. He also shared pictures from the wedding that included his wife, Niyati, his damaad Yashowardhan and of course, himself.

    Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, posts FIRST VIDEO on social media since Aryan Khan’s drug case; watch

    Spider-Man: No Way Home: Benedict Cumberbatch asks fans NOT to give spoilers

    Arjun Bijlani feels stars get disrespected, here's why

    Shanaya Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19; here's what she posted

    Year-Ender 2021: From Shehnaaz Gill to Aryan Khan, check out most searched personalities of year

    Vijay Diwas 2021: 5 lesser-known stories from India's glorious win over Pakistan in the 1971 War

    Banking services take a hit as 9 lakh employees go on two-day nationwide strike from today

    Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, posts FIRST VIDEO on social media since Aryan Khan’s drug case; watch

    Why is there discrepancy, asks Sunil Gavaskar after Virat Kohli’s captaincy remarks

    Exclusive: 'Congress in Kerala is a big zero; TMC has 80 per cent chance to grow here'

