    Will Shivangi Joshi join Balika Vadhu 2 after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Here's what we know

    Will Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi be seen in Balika Vadhu 2? Here's what we know about the latest developments of the same. The show had Shreya Patel and Vansh Sayan in the lead cast.

    Mumbai, First Published Nov 20, 2021, 1:15 PM IST
    Balika Vadhu 2 started off in August 2021 and showed the issue of child marriage in Gujarat. The show had Shreya Patel and Vansh Sayan in the lead cast. Now reports are doing roundabouts that the show will see a generation gap. Lately, it was revealed that the makers are looking out for stars to play the role of Anandi and Jagya, and it looks like they have found the same.  

    It was revealed that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi had been selected to play the role of Anandi. The latest report also says that Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actor Randeep Rai will play the role of grown up Jigar Anjaariya,  which is lately being portrayed by child artiste Vansh Sayani.

    A source close to the project told Times Of India that Randeep will play the grown-up Jigar and is paired opposite the new Anandi (Shivangi Joshi). The source also said that Randeep is a talented star, and the team is glad to have him on board. Like the inaugural instalment, the show is all ready to start off on a new journey taking the time leap. The cast will be doing a mock shoot in a couple of days. However, both the stars and the makers need to confirm the piece of information. The time leap will happen the next month, and by the end of November, the film's shooting will take place.

    Previously before quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi had taken to her social media to write an emotional note. It read that for her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was not just a show but it was her life and home. She had cried, laughed, giggled on silly jokes, danced randomly, played with kids, had food with everyone, gave silly expressions when she was supposed to give a serious look. 
     

