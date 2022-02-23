  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RIP KPAC Lalitha: From Amaram to Aakasham, Snehaveedu, 8 must-watch films of the veteran actor

    First Published Feb 23, 2022, 9:47 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Veteran actor KPAC Lalitha has left behind the legacy of her films for her fans. Take a look at films that have been etched in the hearts of many.

    Image: Official film poster

    The Malayalam film industry is mourning the passing away of veteran actor KPAC Lalitha at the age of 74. The two-time National Award winner had a career spanning over five decades; she acted in more than 550 films. KPAC Lalitha began her acting career when she was only 10 years old. She started doing plays and had also joined Kerala People’s Arts Club (KPAC). It is the same prominent club that got her the name ‘KPAC’ Lalitha. When Lalitha began her career in the film industry, there already was another actress by the same name. Therefore, to differentiate between the two actors, ‘KPAC’ was added to Lalitha’s name, and that is how she became KPAC Lalitha. Here are some of the films of the actor, one must watch.

    Image: Official film poster

    Aakasham: Directed by Sundar Das, the film was released in the year 2007. It featured Harishree Ashokan in the lead role.

    ALSO READ: RIP KPAC Lalitha: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Keerthy Suresh to Manju Warrier, celebs mourn Malayalam actor's death

    Image: Official film poster

    Amaram: The film was released three decades ago, in the year 1991. Directed by Bharathan and written by AK Lohithadas, the film starred actors Mammootty, Maathu, KPAC Lalitha, Murali, Ashokan, Chitra and Kuthiravattam Pappu. KPAC Lalitha had won her first National Award for this film.

    Shantham: Directed by Jayaraj, this Malayalam film featured IM Vijayan, Seema Biswas, MG Shashi and KPAC Lalitha. The film also starred renowned Kathakali artiste Kalamandalam Gopi and Malayalam writer Madambu Kunjukuttan. Released in the year 2001, the film won a National Award and so did KPAC Lalitha.

    Image: Official film poster

    Godfather: An action comedy-drama film, Godfather was released in the year 1991. The film was directed by Siddiqui-Lal. The film had an ensemble cast of actors including NN Pillai, Jagadish, Mukesh, Innocent, Siddiqui, KPAC Lalitha, Kanaka, Raghu and more.

    ALSO READ: KPAC Lalitha's net worth, house, family and more

    Image: Official film poster

    Kadinjool Kalyanam: Released in the year 1991, Rajasenan’s family drama starred actors Jayaram, Urvashi, KPAC Lalitha and Innocent. It was the first collaboration between Rajasenan and Jayaram.

    Image: Official film poster

    Neelapponmaan: Directed and produced by Kunchacko, the film was released in the year 1975. Prem Nazir, KPAC Lalitha, Adoor Bhasi and Sreelatha Namboothiri were seen playing the lead roles in the film. Salil Chowdhary gave the musical score.

    Image: Official film poster

    Sandhesam: Another film of KPAC which was released in 1991 was Sathyan Anthikad’s political satire black comedy film ‘Sandhesam’. The film, featuring actors Thilakan, Jayaram, Sreenivasan, Siddiqui and Maathu among others, was based on political activism in Kerala.

    Image: Official film poster

    Snehaveedu: Released in 2011, Snehaveedu starred Mohanlal, Sheela and Rahul Pillai in the lead roles. The film was directed by Sathyan Anthikad while Antony Perumbavoor produced it.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RIP KPAC Lalitha Prithviraj Sukumaran Keerthy Suresh to Manju Warrier celebs mourn Malayalam actor's death drb

    RIP KPAC Lalitha: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Keerthy Suresh to Manju Warrier, celebs mourn Malayalam actor's death

    Madhubala death anniversary: Dilip Kumar to Kishore Kumar, 7 men the actress was linked with drb

    Madhubala death anniversary: Dilip Kumar to Kishore Kumar, 7 men the actress was linked with

    Karnataka mourns the shocking demise of RJ Rachana at the age of 39 drb

    Karnataka mourns the shocking demise of RJ Rachana at the age of 39

    Who is RJ Rachana? 39-years old succumbs to heart attack YCB

    Who is RJ Rachana? 39-year-old succumbs to heart attack

    After Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra loses his beloved partner; read his heartbreaking note RCB

    After Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra loses his beloved partner; read his heartbreaking note

    Recent Stories

    Kannada actor Chetan arrested for remarks on Judge hearing hijab row, remanded to 14-day judicial custody-ycb

    Kannada actor Chetan arrested for remarks on Judge hearing hijab row, remanded to 14-day judicial custody

    Amid Ukraine faceoff, Russian Parliament okays use of armed forces abroad

    Amid Ukraine faceoff, Russian Parliament okays use of armed forces abroad

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi urges people to vote, contribute in strengthening democracy-dnm

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi urges people to vote, ‘contribute in strengthening democracy’

    US President announces sanctions on Russia, world witnessing beginning of Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    US President announces sanctions on Russia, ‘world witnessing beginning of Russian invasion of Ukraine’

    Ukraine crisis: Air India flight brings back 242 Indians as Russia tensions escalate-dnm

    Ukraine crisis: Air India flight brings back 242 Indians as Russia tensions escalate

    Recent Videos

    Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election 2022: Celebrations erupt at DMK headquarters in Chennai

    Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election 2022: Celebrations erupt at DMK HQ in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs OFC: Odisha is trying to keep up the mood - Kino Garcia on Bengaluru defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha is trying to keep up the mood - Kino Garcia on Bengaluru defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs OFC: It's essential for Bengaluru to still be in the race - Marco Pezzaiuoli on Odisha win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's essential for Bengaluru to still be in the race - Marco Pezzaiuoli on Odisha win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 97): Bengaluru surpasses Odisha 2-1 to stay alive for semis-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 97): Bengaluru surpasses Odisha 2-1 to stay alive for semis

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results keys missing in counting centres

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results: Curious case of the missing keys

    Video Icon