RIP KPAC Lalitha: From Amaram to Aakasham, Snehaveedu, 8 must-watch films of the veteran actor

Veteran actor KPAC Lalitha has left behind the legacy of her films for her fans. Take a look at films that have been etched in the hearts of many.

The Malayalam film industry is mourning the passing away of veteran actor KPAC Lalitha at the age of 74. The two-time National Award winner had a career spanning over five decades; she acted in more than 550 films. KPAC Lalitha began her acting career when she was only 10 years old. She started doing plays and had also joined Kerala People’s Arts Club (KPAC). It is the same prominent club that got her the name ‘KPAC’ Lalitha. When Lalitha began her career in the film industry, there already was another actress by the same name. Therefore, to differentiate between the two actors, ‘KPAC’ was added to Lalitha’s name, and that is how she became KPAC Lalitha. Here are some of the films of the actor, one must watch.

Aakasham: Directed by Sundar Das, the film was released in the year 2007. It featured Harishree Ashokan in the lead role.

Amaram: The film was released three decades ago, in the year 1991. Directed by Bharathan and written by AK Lohithadas, the film starred actors Mammootty, Maathu, KPAC Lalitha, Murali, Ashokan, Chitra and Kuthiravattam Pappu. KPAC Lalitha had won her first National Award for this film. Shantham: Directed by Jayaraj, this Malayalam film featured IM Vijayan, Seema Biswas, MG Shashi and KPAC Lalitha. The film also starred renowned Kathakali artiste Kalamandalam Gopi and Malayalam writer Madambu Kunjukuttan. Released in the year 2001, the film won a National Award and so did KPAC Lalitha.

Godfather: An action comedy-drama film, Godfather was released in the year 1991. The film was directed by Siddiqui-Lal. The film had an ensemble cast of actors including NN Pillai, Jagadish, Mukesh, Innocent, Siddiqui, KPAC Lalitha, Kanaka, Raghu and more.

Kadinjool Kalyanam: Released in the year 1991, Rajasenan’s family drama starred actors Jayaram, Urvashi, KPAC Lalitha and Innocent. It was the first collaboration between Rajasenan and Jayaram.

Neelapponmaan: Directed and produced by Kunchacko, the film was released in the year 1975. Prem Nazir, KPAC Lalitha, Adoor Bhasi and Sreelatha Namboothiri were seen playing the lead roles in the film. Salil Chowdhary gave the musical score.

Sandhesam: Another film of KPAC which was released in 1991 was Sathyan Anthikad’s political satire black comedy film ‘Sandhesam’. The film, featuring actors Thilakan, Jayaram, Sreenivasan, Siddiqui and Maathu among others, was based on political activism in Kerala.

