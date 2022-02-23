KPAC Lalitha's net worth, house, family and more

The Malayalam actress KPAC Lalitha passed away at a private hospital in Kochi; let us know about her net worth, house and family

KPAC Lalitha was hospitalised due to ill-health, but she was discharged and returned to her son director-actor Siddharth's house at Kochi. Today, February 22, she passed away, leaving Mollywood in shock. It is reported that Lalitha has been battling liver failure and a host of other health problems for the past few months.

KPAC Lalitha won two national awards for the best supporting role and four Kerala State awards. Lalitha also held the post of Chairperson of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi before getting seriously ill.

Maheshwari Amma, better known by her stage name KPAC started her acting career with drama in (Kerala People’s Art Club). She did more than 550 films in her 5-decade long film career spanning. Also Read: WHO IS KPAC LALITHA AKA MAHESHWARI AMMA? MALAYALAM ACTRESS PASSED AWAY AT 74

Lalitha's husband was a film director named Bharathan, who passed away in 1998 at 52 following a prolonged illness. In 1978, Lalitha featured in Bharathan’s film Rathinirvedam, which was controversial in its time for its depiction of a teenage boy’s sexual awakening.



They have a daughter Sreekutty and a son Siddharth. Siddharth is also an actor and director; he made a few films in Mollywood. Taking about Lalita, she debuted in 1969's ‘Kootu Kudumbam’, wherein she played a character named Saraswathi.

