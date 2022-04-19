Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After divorcing Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya to get married again?

    First Published Apr 19, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

    Many news is abuzz with information that Naga Chaitanya is emotionally preparing himself to marry again following his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu; read more

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce shocked the industry and fans on October 02, 2021. Fans who admired them as #ChaySam were devastated. The marriage inspired conspiracy theories and rumour-mongering as well.
     

    It was chaotic on social media, with people saying things like Samantha not wanting to raise a family and Aamir Khan being a trigger in the couple's breakup. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's stylist was also involved in the situation. 

    According to a rumour on ABP Live, Naga Chaitanya may marry soon. This is somewhat surprising. However, there has been no statement or confirmation on the claim from Naga Chaitanya or his family members.

    According to the source, Naga Chaitanya is heartbroken following his divorce from Samantha. He appears to be quite lonely and demotivated. The actor is considering remarrying. He is certain that he will not marry an actress or someone from the entertainment world.

    According to the report, Naga Chaitanya is emotionally ready to marry and settle down again. The pair were married in Goa in 2017. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have also worked together in a few films.

    Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were longtime friends before they married. They were both in relationships with other individuals. Naga Chaitanya and Shruti Haasan reportedly dated for a while, but their relationship did not end in marriage. Also Read: Beast actress Pooja Hegde looks her sensual best in these latest saree pics

    This year, the South star will appear in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. It's his first time in Bollywood. Samantha Ruth Prabhu will begin work on Raj and DK's desi rendition of Citadel. Varun Dhawan is her co-star. This is her second online programme with the producers, following The Family Man 2. Also Read: Alia Bhatt shows off her infinity Mangalsutra and Sindoor in these latest pics

