Rashmika Mandanna sustains gym injury; film shoot temporarily halted

Having sustained an injury in the gym, Rashmika Mandanna has decided to put the filming schedule for Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, on hold. for more information, read on.

Rashmika Mandanna, India's No. 1 actress of this generation, recently had an unfortunate gym accident, causing a brief stop in the filming schedules of her highly awaited next production. The actress, largely recognised as the largest pan-Indian female celebrity, has been recommended to take a short break to ensure a full recovery before returning to her hectic schedule.

While Rashmika's injury has created fear among her admirers, recent reports suggest that she is on the mend and will be back in action shortly.

A source close to Rashmika Mandanna stated, "Rashmika recently had an injury at the gym and has been recovering well by resting it. However, this has put a temporary hold on the filming of her next projects. Nonetheless, she's feeling much better and will be back on set very soon!"

Rashmika, who has delivered a succession of successes, including generating 3096 crores at the box office with the combined receipts of Animal and the Pushpa franchise's current statistics, continues to inspire her fans with her strength and optimism. While the filming hiatus may be brief, fans can anticipate the actress to return stronger than ever, bringing her unique charm and enthusiasm to the screen.

Rashmika is now being praised for her role as Srivalli in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Sukumar directed the picture, which also stars Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, and it dethroned SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 to become India's second-highest-grossing film after Dangal. The creators have revealed that Pushpa 2: The Rule Reloaded, which includes an additional 20 minutes of bonus content, will hit theatres on January 17.

Rashmika's forthcoming film Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, will feature her alongside Salman Khan. Salman Khan plays two parts in the film, which also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Rashmika, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar. This film represents Salman Khan's comeback with Sajid Nadiadwala, over a decade after their smash Kick, and is set to hit theatres on Eid 2025.

