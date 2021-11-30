  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    83 trailer out: Ranveer Singh impresses as Kapil Dev; recreates historical moment that one should not miss

    The much-awaited trailer of Ranveer Singh's 83 is now out. Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone makes a brief appearance in the trailer video.

    83 trailer out: Ranveer Singh impresses as Kapil Dev; recreates historical moment that one should not miss RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Nov 30, 2021, 9:49 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Yeahhh! The long-long wait is finally over. Kabir Khan and Ranveer Singh's 83 trailer is released today (November 30) morning. The movie release got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and national lockdown. Now the film will be released during the Christmas holiday on December 24. 83 revolves around India's historic 1983 World Cup win. 

    Talking about the trailer video, which is three minute-forty Nine-second, the director Kabir Khan did a fantastic job by taking us back to 1983, when India won a historic win in the World Cup. One of Bollywood's talented actors Ranveer Singh, who played the role of Kapil Dev, will give you goosebumps. 

    The video will take you through the Indian team's journey, struggles, victories, and failures. Actress Deepika Padukone makes an appearance in the trailer playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife, Romi.

    Also Read: '83: South version of Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's film to be presented by Kichcha Sudeepa on this date

    Besides, Ranveer Singh the movie features Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy VirkTahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.

    Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release. 83 will be out on Dec 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film will release in 3D.

    Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios join hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the film's Tamil and Telugu versions, respectively. Prithviraj’s production and Kannada star Kichcha Sudeepa’s Shalini Arts are set to show 83 in Malayalam and Kannada versions. The movie is collectively produced by Deepika, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2021, 9:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Antim' promotion: Salman Khan's 'charkha' moment at Sabarmati Ashram RCB

    'Antim' promotion: Salman Khan's 'charkha' moment at Sabarmati Ashram

    George Clooney talks about Hollywood's current culture, #MeToo movement and more RCB

    George Clooney talks about Hollywood's current culture, #MeToo movement and more

    Bigg Boss 15 Rakhi Sawant calls Karan Kundrra cheater for this reason SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant calls Karan Kundrra cheater for this reason

    South version of Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's film '83 to be presented by Kichcha Sudeepa on this date

    '83: South version of Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's film to be presented by Kichcha Sudeepa on this date

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to trim down wedding invites due to coronavirus variant Omicron? SCJ

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to trim down wedding invites due to coronavirus variant Omicron?

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai Police record statements of escort team, investigate secret meeting between Param Bir, Sachin Waze-ycb

    Mumbai Police record statements of escort team, investigate ‘secret meeting’ between Param Bir, Sachin Waze

    'Antim' promotion: Salman Khan's 'charkha' moment at Sabarmati Ashram RCB

    'Antim' promotion: Salman Khan's 'charkha' moment at Sabarmati Ashram

    Money laundering case: Special NIA court grants permission to ED to record Sachin Waze's statement-dnm

    Money laundering case: Special NIA court grants permission to ED to record Sachin Waze’s statement

    Rihanna HOT pictures in peep-hole shorts go viral; social media is on fire (Pictures) RCB

    Rihanna's HOT pictures in peep-hole shorts go viral; social media is on fire (Pictures)

    Ballon dOr 2021: Lionel Messi wins wins record-extending 7th title, Cristiano Ronaldo finishes 6th-ayh

    Ballon d’Or 2021: Lionel Messi wins record-extending 7th title, Cristiano Ronaldo finishes 6th

    Recent Videos

    Omicron covid variant scare in Karnataka Intensive checking at borders, no lockdown says government

    Omicron scare in Karnataka: Intensive checking at borders, no lockdown says govt

    Video Icon
    The life of Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton first black artistic director and founder of Off-White

    The life of Virgil Abloh - Louis Vuitton's first black artistic director and founder of Off-White

    Video Icon
    Omicron COVID-19 variant forces shutting borders across globe as cases inch up-dnm

    Omicron COVID-19 variant forces shutting borders across globe as cases inch up

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC: Bozidar Bandovic wants CFC to improve counter attacks ahead of NEUFC clash (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic wants CFC to improve counter attacks ahead of NEUFC clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 11): Bengaluru FC draws Kerala Blasters 1-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 11): Bengaluru FC draws Kerala Blasters 1-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon