83 trailer out: Ranveer Singh impresses as Kapil Dev; recreates historical moment that one should not miss

The much-awaited trailer of Ranveer Singh's 83 is now out. Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone makes a brief appearance in the trailer video.

Yeahhh! The long-long wait is finally over. Kabir Khan and Ranveer Singh's 83 trailer is released today (November 30) morning. The movie release got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and national lockdown. Now the film will be released during the Christmas holiday on December 24. 83 revolves around India's historic 1983 World Cup win.

Talking about the trailer video, which is three minute-forty Nine-second, the director Kabir Khan did a fantastic job by taking us back to 1983, when India won a historic win in the World Cup. One of Bollywood's talented actors Ranveer Singh, who played the role of Kapil Dev, will give you goosebumps.

The video will take you through the Indian team's journey, struggles, victories, and failures. Actress Deepika Padukone makes an appearance in the trailer playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife, Romi.

Besides, Ranveer Singh the movie features Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy VirkTahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release. 83 will be out on Dec 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film will release in 3D.

Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios join hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the film's Tamil and Telugu versions, respectively. Prithviraj’s production and Kannada star Kichcha Sudeepa’s Shalini Arts are set to show 83 in Malayalam and Kannada versions. The movie is collectively produced by Deepika, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment.