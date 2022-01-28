Ranbir Kapoor to Dhanush to Naga Chaitanya: 7 men Shruti Haasan was linked with in past

Shruti Haasan, who is currently dating Santanu Hazarika, was in the news for allegedly dating actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, and others.



Actor-singer Shruti Haasan turned 36 years old on January 28, and she shared a birthday post thanking her fans for the love and gratitude they shower on her daily. In her personal life she is very happy with her beau Santanu Hazarika, a doodle artist and an illustrator based in Delhi. But before that, she was linked with a few celebrities in the past Today, let us look back into the men she was rumoured dating.



Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika: The actress has made her relationship official on Instagram by sharing some lovey-dovey pictures and videos with Santanu. They were seen playing couple challenge games on social media.

Shruti Haasan and Naga Chaitanya: It was rumoured that Shruti was in a relationship with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. It is said that before Samantha, Naga wanted to get married to Shruti, but they later split up.

Shruti Haasan and Suresh Raina: According to reports, Shruti and Suresh met through common friends at a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL party, and they became closer. They first became friends, and the duo later fell in love. Shruti started accompanying Raina to his IPL matches. It was reportedly said that Suresh considered Shruti as his 'lucky mascot'. However, Shruti and Suresh later denied the affair rumours after keeping quiet for a long time. Suresh had tweeted, "Too many media reports which no one even tries to confirm. This is to clear once & for all. I'm not dating ANYONE."



Shruti Haasan and Ranbir Kapoor: Many news articles show that Ranbir and Shruti are dating. They first met during an advertisement and since then the rumour started. When asked Shruti, she called it ‘quite funny and ridiculous’.



Shruti Haasan and Siddharth: They both met at a Telugu film set and soon started dating. According to reports, both moved in together. Later news came in that both parted ways and moved on. Some said this was due to huge differences and professional responsibilities.

Shruti Haasan and Michael Corsale: The actress was in a relationship with London-based actor, singer Michael Corsale. He visited many times India to be with Shruti and her family. Michael was also spotted posing with Shruti’s father, Kamal Haasan. But, later, the two parted ways.

