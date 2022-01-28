  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranbir Kapoor to Dhanush to Naga Chaitanya: 7 men Shruti Haasan was linked with in past

    First Published Jan 28, 2022, 12:08 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Shruti Haasan, who is currently dating Santanu Hazarika, was in the news for allegedly dating actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, and others.
     

    Ranbir Kapoor to Dhanush to Naga Chaitanya: 7 men Shruti Haasan was linked with in past RCB

    Actor-singer Shruti Haasan turned 36 years old on January 28, and she shared a birthday post thanking her fans for the love and gratitude they shower on her daily. In her personal life she is very happy with her beau Santanu Hazarika, a doodle artist and an illustrator based in Delhi. But before that, she was linked with a few celebrities in the past Today, let us look back into the men she was rumoured dating.
     

    Ranbir Kapoor to Dhanush to Naga Chaitanya: 7 men Shruti Haasan was linked with in past RCB

    Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika: The actress has made her relationship official on Instagram by sharing some lovey-dovey pictures and videos with Santanu. They were seen playing couple challenge games on social media. 

    Ranbir Kapoor to Dhanush to Naga Chaitanya: 7 men Shruti Haasan was linked with in past RCB

    Shruti Haasan and Naga Chaitanya: It was rumoured that Shruti was in a relationship with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. It is said that before Samantha, Naga wanted to get married to Shruti, but they later split up.

    Ranbir Kapoor to Dhanush to Naga Chaitanya: 7 men Shruti Haasan was linked with in past RCB

    Shruti Haasan and Suresh Raina: According to reports, Shruti and Suresh met through common friends at a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL party, and they became closer. They first became friends, and the duo later fell in love. Shruti started accompanying Raina to his IPL matches. It was reportedly said that Suresh considered Shruti as his 'lucky mascot'. However, Shruti and Suresh later denied the affair rumours after keeping quiet for a long time. Suresh had tweeted, "Too many media reports which no one even tries to confirm. This is to clear once & for all. I'm not dating ANYONE."
     

    Ranbir Kapoor to Dhanush to Naga Chaitanya: 7 men Shruti Haasan was linked with in past RCB

    Shruti Haasan and Ranbir Kapoor: Many news articles show that Ranbir and Shruti are dating. They first met during an advertisement and since then the rumour started. When asked Shruti, she called it ‘quite funny and ridiculous’.
     

    Ranbir Kapoor to Dhanush to Naga Chaitanya: 7 men Shruti Haasan was linked with in past RCB

    Shruti Haasan and Siddharth: They both met at a Telugu film set and soon started dating. According to reports, both moved in together. Later news came in that both parted ways and moved on. Some said this was due to huge differences and professional responsibilities.

    Ranbir Kapoor to Dhanush to Naga Chaitanya: 7 men Shruti Haasan was linked with in past RCB

    Shruti Haasan and Michael Corsale: The actress was in a relationship with London-based actor, singer Michael Corsale. He visited many times India to be with Shruti and her family. Michael was also spotted posing with Shruti’s father, Kamal Haasan. But, later, the two parted ways.
     

    Ranbir Kapoor to Dhanush to Naga Chaitanya: 7 men Shruti Haasan was linked with in past RCB

    Shruti Haasan and Dhanush: Both did a superstar Tamil film 3, the famous track 'Why This Kolavari Di' is from the movie. The movie was directed by Dhanush's ex-wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth. There were rumours that the actress and her co-star had started dating.  

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Birthday girl Shruti Haasan pens emotional note to thank her fans and more RCB

    Birthday girl Shruti Haasan pens emotional note to thank her fans and more

    From selling expensive bags to buying; here's how Cristiano Ronaldo's lover Georgina Rodriguez's life changed RCB

    From selling expensive bags to buying; here's how Cristiano Ronaldo's lover Georgina Rodriguez's life changed

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Will Ronda Rousey make a surprise return at Royal Rumble 2022?-ayh

    WWE: Will Ronda Rousey make a surprise return at Royal Rumble 2022?

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer off ventilator, still in ICU RCB

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer off ventilator, still in ICU

    Shweta Tiwari made controversial comment, saying ''God is taking the bra size' MP minister orders probe RCB

    Shweta Tiwari stirs controversy with 'God is measuring my bra size' remark; MP minister orders probe

    Recent Stories

    Philippines signs pact with India to procure 3 batteries of BrahMos missile system-dnm

    Philippines signs pact with India to procure 3 batteries of BrahMos missile system

    India registers 2.51 lakh new COVID cases, positivity rate drops to 15.8% - ADT

    India registers 2.51 lakh new COVID cases, positivity rate drops to 15.8%

    Indian nationals who froze to death near US-Canada border identified-dnm

    Indian nationals who froze to death near US-Canada border identified

    SC quashes Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's resolution to suspend 12 BJP MLAs for a period of one year-dnm

    SC quashes Maharashtra Legislative Assembly’s resolution to suspend 12 BJP MLAs for a period of one year

    Birthday girl Shruti Haasan pens emotional note to thank her fans and more RCB

    Birthday girl Shruti Haasan pens emotional note to thank her fans and more

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs HFC: At least, Odisha FC deserved a draw - Kino Garcia on Hyderabad FC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: At least, Odisha FC deserved a draw - Kino Garcia on Hyderabad FC defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs HFC: Hyderabad FC is on top, and we are satisfied - Manuel Marquez on Odisha FC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC is on top, and we are satisfied - Manuel Marquez on Odisha FC win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 37): Hyderabad FC produces stellar display to edge past Odisha FC 3-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 37): Hyderabad FC produces stellar display to edge past Odisha FC 3-2

    Video Icon
    Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss thin frame Study

    Kim Kardashian, Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss' thin frame: Study

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Channi assures party is united Rahul Gandhi says Congress workers to decide CM face gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Channi assures party is united; Rahul Gandhi says Congress workers to decide CM face

    Video Icon