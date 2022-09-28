Ranbir Kapoor birthday: Here's how Alia Bhatt will celebrate her hubby's first b'day post marriage
Ranbir Kapoor's first birthday after marriage will be spectacular since Alia Bhatt, his loving wife, has prepared many thoughtful gifts for her adored husband. Don't miss the insider information.
Bollywood's leading man Ranbir Kapoor turns 40 today, and his wife, actress Alia Bhatt, has some special plans to make her beloved husband's day extra-special.
Since it is Ranbir's first birthday following his marriage to Alia, the actress is going all out to make it special. One of Bollywood's cutest couples is Alia and Ranbir, and followers of the entertainment news are anxiously anticipating a peek of RK's birthday party.
An insider close to Brahmastra actress said, "Due to the fact that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been working nonstop since their marriage and haven't had any "Me" time, Alia has planned a whole day to spend quality time with her husband in the nicest manner. The first thing the pair will do is have a romantic lunch date at their preferred restaurant, where everything will be done RK's way. They will then spend some special time together because they know they won't be able to do so after they have a kid ".
The insider continues, "Alia and Ranbir have already established their parenting responsibilities and are quite eager to meet their unborn child. The pair is aware that they won't get to spend as much time together as they'd want, so Alia wants to make it as special as she can ".
The duo is obviously in a good mood since their debut film, Brahmastra has received nothing but excellent reviews and has performed spectacularly at the box office. Also Read: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Couple’s Mumbai reception to be held at a 176-year-old mill
The birthday boy will resume the filming of Animal, directed by Sandeep Vanga, where he will appear in a previously unseen avatar. Ranbir is also looking forward to Shraddha Kapoor and Luv Ranjan's film. Also Read: Confirmed! Salman Khan announces Abdu Rozik as Bigg Boss 16’s first contestant